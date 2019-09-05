JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: Pune take on Mumbai in today's PKL match

The Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba PKL match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

BS Web Team 

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2019
U Mumba defenders showcase their defence skills against Puneri Paltan raider Pawan Kumar
In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, U Mumba will take on Puneri Paltan at Kanteereva Stadium in Bengaluru. Head to head, U Mumba have an advantage for they have won nine of their 15 matches and Puneri Paltan have won only five.

Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 41, Match 1: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Live streaming
 
The Pune vs Mumbai match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and in Hindi on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream live kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
 
