Pro kabaddi 2019 live score: Hyderabad take on Pune in today's match

In today’s Pro Kabaddi 2019 match, Telugu Titans will take on Puneri Paltan at Tau Devi Lal Indoor Sports Complex, Panchkula, on Thursday. Siddharth Desai is 8 raid points away from reaching 400 raid points in PKL. He will become the fastest to 400 raid points breaking Naveen Kumar’s record.
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 65, Match 1: Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan Live streaming
The Hyderabad vs Pune match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and in Hindi on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
Stay tuned for Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan live match updates