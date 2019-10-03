JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Telugu Titans one defeat away from playoffs elimination
Pro kabaddi 2019 live score: Hyderabad take on Pune in today's match

Siddharth Desai is 8 raid points away from reaching 400 raid points in PKL. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

BS Web Team 

Gujarat Fortune Giants (In Red) and Telugu Titans players in action during their match at 7th season of Pro-Kabaddi League

In today’s Pro Kabaddi 2019 match, Telugu Titans will take on Puneri Paltan at Tau Devi Lal Indoor Sports Complex, Panchkula, on Thursday. Siddharth Desai is 8 raid points away from reaching 400 raid points in PKL. He will become the fastest to 400 raid points breaking Naveen Kumar’s record.

Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 65, Match 1: Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan Live streaming

The Hyderabad vs Pune match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and in Hindi on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.

Stay tuned for Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan live match updates
First Published: Thu, October 03 2019. 17:31 IST

