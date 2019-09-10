JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2019: All eyes on Siddharth Desai for today's match
Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: Mumbai take on Titans in today's match

The Telugu Titans vs U Mumba match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

In today’s Pro Kabaddi 2019 match, U Mumba will take on Telugu Titans at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. Head to head, U Mumba have a slight edge as they won five of 11 matches while Telugu Titans won four

Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 46, Match 1: U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Live streaming

The Hyderabad vs Mumbai match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and in Hindi on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.

