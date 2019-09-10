Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: Mumbai take on Titans in today's match

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2019, Day 41 highlights: Pune and Mumbai play out a thrilling tie
PKL 2019, Day 20 highlights: Hyderabad register 1st win, beat Gujarat 3-24
PKL 2019, Day 17 highlights: Bengaluru Bulls thrash Telugu Titans 47-26
PKL 2019, Day 31 highlights: Telugu stun Jaipur 24-21 in tactical battle
PKL 2019 Day 1 highlights: Bengaluru Bulls edge out Patna Pirates 34-32
-
In today’s Pro Kabaddi 2019 match, U Mumba will take on Telugu Titans at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. Head to head, U Mumba have a slight edge as they won five of 11 matches while Telugu Titans won four
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 46, Match 1: U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Live streaming
The Hyderabad vs Mumbai match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and in Hindi on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
Stay tuned for Telugu Titans vs U Mumba live match updates