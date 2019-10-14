Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: UP take on Bengaluru in first playoffs match
In the second eliminator, U Mumba will lock horns with Haryana Steelers after end of the second eliminator. Check PKL 2019 playoffs live-action, match and stats updates here
In today’s Pro Kabaddi 2019 match, Eliminator 1 will be played between table toppers UP Yoddha and Bengaluru Bulls at the Eka Arena TranStadia, Ahmedabad. In Eliminator 2, U Mumba will lock horns with Haryana Steelers at same venue. The winner of Eliminator 1 will play first semifinal against Dabang Delhi. The UP vs Bengaluru kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
ALSO READ: Pro Kabaddi 2019: Raider Pawan Sehrawat to feature in today's match
The winner of Eliminator 2 will play the second semifinal against Bengaluru Bulls on October 16 (Wednesday). The U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers kabaddi match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the first match ends. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 1 and 2 and Star Sports 1 and 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
Match 132: UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls video highlights
Match 132: UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls video highlights
