Pro Kabaddi 2019: Pardeep Narwal eyes 1100 raid points in today's match

In Match 108 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Patna Pirates, led by Pardeep Narwal, will take on Dabang Delhi, to keep their playoffs hope alive at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday. When the two teams met on the previous occasion, Naveen Kumar broke Pardeep Narwal’s record of most consecutive SUPER 10s in a PKL season. In PKL 2018, Naveen Kumar’s performance was never in a touching distance to Pardeep Narwal’s brilliance. However, in PKL 2019, Naveen Kumar has not only matched Pardeep Narwal’s brilliance throughout, but has also bettered him in some crucial situations.

Performance in PKL 6 Performance in PKL 7 Pardeep Narwal Vs. Naveen Kumar Pardeep Narwal Vs. Naveen Kumar 233 (2nd) Raid Pts 172 (8th) 224 (2nd) Raid Pts 211 (3rd) 11.1 (2nd) Avg. Raid Pts 7.8 (10th) 12.4 (2nd) Avg. Raid Pts 12.4 (2nd) 15 (1st) SUPER 10s 8 (7th) 12 (2nd) SUPER 10s 16 (1st)

Both the raiders possess different skillsets: For instance, Pardeep Narwal relies more on touch points whereas Naveen Kumar uses the Bonus Line to good effect and capitalises the situation more often.

Most % of Touch Pts - PKL 7 (Min. 75 raid pts) Most Bonus Points - PKL 7 Raider % of Touch Pts Raider Bonus Points Abhishek Singh 90% Pawan Sehrawat 51 Pardeep Narwal 88% Naveen Kumar 46 Vikas Kandola 87% Siddharth Desai 38

Pardeep eyes 1,100 raid points

Pardeep Narwal is on the verge of setting another record as he is just 18 raid points shy of 1,100 raid points. Given his latest performance, it is highly possible that he will reach the mark in today’s match.

Top five all-time top raiders of Pro Kabaddi League





Raider name Latest team Matches played Raid points Pardeep Narwal Patna Pirates 103 1082 Rahul Chaudhari Tamil Thalaivas 118 938 Deepak Niwas Hooda Jaipur Pink Panthers 122 844 Ajay Thakur Tamil Thalaivas 115 790 Maninder Singh Bengal Warriors 78 718

Pardeep Narwal’s performance has improved after the first half of Pardeep averaged 8.6 raid points in the season’s first 10 matches. In the last 8 games, the number of raid points has literally doubled to 17.3 per match. He scored a SUPER 10 in all of his last 8 games. Pardeep, in his last 8 matches, had a Do-or-Die raid strike rate over 100.

Pardeep Narwal - Raid Performance in PKL 2019 First 10 Mts Vs. Last 8 Mts 86 Raid Points 138 8.6 Avg. Raid Pts 17.3 29% Failed Raid% 21% 47 Raid SR 78 4 SUPER 10s 8

What makes Naveen Kumar a more complete raider?

Among raiders, who have gone for a minimum of 150 raids, Naveen Kumar’s failure rate of 14 per cent is the lowest in

Least Failed Raid % - PKL 7 (Min. 150 raids) Raider Failed Raid % Naveen Kumar 14% Abhishek Singh 18% Maninder Singh 18%

Not Pardeep, not Pawan, not even Siddharth Desai, but Naveen Kumar is the only raider to have scored 7-plus raid points in all the matches he has played so far this season.

Raiders to score 7+ raid pts in all matches - PKL 2019 Raider Matches Naveen Kumar 17*

Naveen Kumar has a raid strike rate of more than 50 in all four phases of the game, showing his ability to score in any given phase.

Naveen Kumar Phase-wise - PKL 2019 Time Raids Raid Points Raid SR 1-10 83 56 67 11-20 82 52 63 21-30 79 43 54 31-40 99 60 61

Naveen Kumar has been calm and composed in pressure situations for He has a raid SR above 80 in both D-o-D and super tackle situations this season.