PKL 2019, Day 58 highlights: Bengal lead points table, beat Titans 40-39
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Pardeep Narwal eyes 1100 raid points in today's match

Pardeep Narwal is on the verge of setting another record as he is just 18 raid points away from 1,100. Given his latest performance, it is highly possible that he will reach this mark in today's match

BS Web Team 

Pardeep Narwal, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2019
Pardeep Narwal in action

In Match 108 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Patna Pirates, led by Pardeep Narwal, will take on Dabang Delhi, to keep their playoffs hope alive at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday. When the two teams met on the previous occasion, Naveen Kumar broke Pardeep Narwal’s record of most consecutive SUPER 10s in a PKL season. In PKL 2018, Naveen Kumar’s performance was never in a touching distance to Pardeep Narwal’s brilliance. However, in PKL 2019, Naveen Kumar has not only matched Pardeep Narwal’s brilliance throughout, but has also bettered him in some crucial situations.

Performance in PKL 6 Performance in PKL 7
Pardeep Narwal Vs. Naveen Kumar Pardeep Narwal Vs. Naveen Kumar
233 (2nd) Raid Pts 172 (8th) 224 (2nd) Raid Pts 211 (3rd)
11.1 (2nd) Avg. Raid Pts 7.8 (10th) 12.4 (2nd) Avg. Raid Pts 12.4 (2nd)
15 (1st) SUPER 10s 8 (7th) 12 (2nd) SUPER 10s 16 (1st)
Both the raiders possess different skillsets: For instance, Pardeep Narwal relies more on touch points whereas Naveen Kumar uses the Bonus Line to good effect and capitalises the situation more often.

Most % of Touch Pts - PKL 7 (Min. 75 raid pts) Most Bonus Points - PKL 7
Raider % of Touch Pts Raider Bonus Points
Abhishek Singh 90% Pawan Sehrawat 51
Pardeep Narwal 88% Naveen Kumar 46
Vikas Kandola 87% Siddharth Desai 38

Pardeep eyes 1,100 raid points

Pardeep Narwal is on the verge of setting another record as he is just 18 raid points shy of 1,100 raid points. Given his latest performance, it is highly possible that he will reach the mark in today’s match.

Top five all-time top raiders of Pro Kabaddi League

Raider name Latest team Matches played Raid points
Pardeep Narwal Patna Pirates 103 1082
Rahul Chaudhari Tamil Thalaivas 118 938
Deepak Niwas Hooda Jaipur Pink Panthers 122 844
Ajay Thakur Tamil Thalaivas 115 790
Maninder Singh Bengal Warriors 78 718
Pardeep Narwal’s performance has improved after the first half of PKL 2019. Pardeep averaged 8.6 raid points in the season’s first 10 matches. In the last 8 games, the number of raid points has literally doubled to 17.3 per match. He scored a SUPER 10 in all of his last 8 games. Pardeep, in his last 8 matches, had a Do-or-Die raid strike rate over 100.

Pardeep Narwal - Raid Performance in PKL 2019
First 10 Mts Vs. Last 8 Mts
86 Raid Points 138
8.6 Avg. Raid Pts 17.3
29% Failed Raid% 21%
47 Raid SR 78
4 SUPER 10s 8

What makes Naveen Kumar a more complete raider?

Raiding with precision

Among raiders, who have gone for a minimum of 150 raids, Naveen Kumar’s failure rate of 14 per cent is the lowest in PKL 2019.

Least Failed Raid % - PKL 7 (Min. 150 raids)
Raider Failed Raid %
Naveen Kumar 14%
Abhishek Singh 18%
Maninder Singh 18%

Redefining consistency time and again

Not Pardeep, not Pawan, not even Siddharth Desai, but Naveen Kumar is the only raider to have scored 7-plus raid points in all the matches he has played so far this season.

Raiders to score 7+ raid pts in all matches - PKL 2019
Raider Matches
Naveen Kumar 17*
Sustained excellence in all phases

Naveen Kumar has a raid strike rate of more than 50 in all four phases of the game, showing his ability to score in any given phase.

Naveen Kumar Phase-wise - PKL 2019
Time Raids Raid Points Raid SR
1-10 83 56 67
11-20 82 52 63
21-30 79 43 54
31-40 99 60 61
Calm and composed in pressure situations

Naveen Kumar has been calm and composed in pressure situations for Dabang Delhi. He has a raid SR above 80 in both D-o-D and super tackle situations this season.

Naveen Kumar - PKL 2019
Situation Raids Raid Points Raid SR
D-o-D Situation 35 29 83
Super tackle situation 61 53 87


First Published: Thu, September 26 2019. 14:34 IST

