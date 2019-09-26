Pro Kabaddi 2019: Pardeep Narwal eyes 1100 raid points in today's match

-
In Match 108 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Patna Pirates, led by Pardeep Narwal, will take on Dabang Delhi, to keep their playoffs hope alive at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday. When the two teams met on the previous occasion, Naveen Kumar broke Pardeep Narwal’s record of most consecutive SUPER 10s in a PKL season. In PKL 2018, Naveen Kumar’s performance was never in a touching distance to Pardeep Narwal’s brilliance. However, in PKL 2019, Naveen Kumar has not only matched Pardeep Narwal’s brilliance throughout, but has also bettered him in some crucial situations.
|Performance in PKL 6
|Performance in PKL 7
|Pardeep Narwal
|Vs.
|Naveen Kumar
|Pardeep Narwal
|Vs.
|Naveen Kumar
|233 (2nd)
|Raid Pts
|172 (8th)
|224 (2nd)
|Raid Pts
|211 (3rd)
|11.1 (2nd)
|Avg. Raid Pts
|7.8 (10th)
|12.4 (2nd)
|Avg. Raid Pts
|12.4 (2nd)
|15 (1st)
|SUPER 10s
|8 (7th)
|12 (2nd)
|SUPER 10s
|16 (1st)
|Most % of Touch Pts - PKL 7 (Min. 75 raid pts)
|Most Bonus Points - PKL 7
|Raider
|% of Touch Pts
|Raider
|Bonus Points
|Abhishek Singh
|90%
|Pawan Sehrawat
|51
|Pardeep Narwal
|88%
|Naveen Kumar
|46
|Vikas Kandola
|87%
|Siddharth Desai
|38
Pardeep eyes 1,100 raid points
Pardeep Narwal is on the verge of setting another record as he is just 18 raid points shy of 1,100 raid points. Given his latest performance, it is highly possible that he will reach the mark in today’s match.
Top five all-time top raiders of Pro Kabaddi League
|Raider name
|Latest team
|Matches played
|Raid points
|Pardeep Narwal
|Patna Pirates
|103
|1082
|Rahul Chaudhari
|Tamil Thalaivas
|118
|938
|Deepak Niwas Hooda
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|122
|844
|Ajay Thakur
|Tamil Thalaivas
|115
|790
|Maninder Singh
|Bengal Warriors
|78
|718
|Pardeep Narwal - Raid Performance in PKL 2019
|First 10 Mts
|Vs.
|Last 8 Mts
|86
|Raid Points
|138
|8.6
|Avg. Raid Pts
|17.3
|29%
|Failed Raid%
|21%
|47
|Raid SR
|78
|4
|SUPER 10s
|8
What makes Naveen Kumar a more complete raider?
Raiding with precision
Among raiders, who have gone for a minimum of 150 raids, Naveen Kumar’s failure rate of 14 per cent is the lowest in PKL 2019.
|Least Failed Raid % - PKL 7 (Min. 150 raids)
|Raider
|Failed Raid %
|Naveen Kumar
|14%
|Abhishek Singh
|18%
|Maninder Singh
|18%
Redefining consistency time and again
Not Pardeep, not Pawan, not even Siddharth Desai, but Naveen Kumar is the only raider to have scored 7-plus raid points in all the matches he has played so far this season.
|Raiders to score 7+ raid pts in all matches - PKL 2019
|Raider
|Matches
|Naveen Kumar
|17*
Naveen Kumar has a raid strike rate of more than 50 in all four phases of the game, showing his ability to score in any given phase.
|Naveen Kumar Phase-wise - PKL 2019
|Time
|Raids
|Raid Points
|Raid SR
|1-10
|83
|56
|67
|11-20
|82
|52
|63
|21-30
|79
|43
|54
|31-40
|99
|60
|61
Naveen Kumar has been calm and composed in pressure situations for Dabang Delhi. He has a raid SR above 80 in both D-o-D and super tackle situations this season.
|Naveen Kumar - PKL 2019
|Situation
|Raids
|Raid Points
|Raid SR
|D-o-D Situation
|35
|29
|83
|Super tackle situation
|61
|53
|87