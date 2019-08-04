PKL 2019 Patna vs Pune preview: Can Pardeep bring Pirates' to winning ways?

-
In Match 26 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Patna Pirates will take on Puneri Paltan at Patliputra Sports Complex on Sunday. Pune eye their first win in PKL 2019 after losing three matches in a row. The main reason for their slump is the injury of Nitin Tomar and most probably will miss the match against Patna. Nitin had last season scored 100 raid points from 11 matches with a Raid strike rate of 52. He had a major impact in the team’s raiding performance. For Pirates, Pardeep’s chances might get brighter to inch past 900 raid points since they play against Puneri Paltan, an opposition whom Pardeep has eased past in the last few seasons. Pardeep has scored a SUPER 10 in his last 3 matches against Puneri Paltan.
Defence is key for Patna’s success
Patna Pirates defence has been off to a good start of Pro Kabaddi 2019 and Jaideep has been their best defender scoring two High 5s in the four matches. The team averaged 13.7 tackle points per match in the first 3 matches. They also had a combined Tackle strike rate of 65. But in yesterday’s match against Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna’s defence failed for the first time as they were unable to score tackle points in double digits. They also had a poor tackle strike rate.
|Pardeep Narwal – PKL 7
|Matches
|Raid Points
|Avg. Raid Pts.
|Raid SR
|Super 10s
|4
|27
|6.8
|39
|1
Puneri Paltan not capitalising on Do-or-Die and super tackle situation
Certain teams this season have capitalized on the D-o-D opportunity. Puneri Paltan, with the kind of experience they have in the defence haven’t been reliable during D-o-D situation. Pune are one of the three teams to have more unsuccessful tackles than successful tackles in D-o-D situations in PKL 2019. Puneri Paltan are one among the two teams not to have a tackle strike rate more than 50 in D-o-D situation. Their failed tackle percentage of 59 in D-o-D situations is the worst among teams in PKL 7.
|Teams in D-o-D situation - PKL 7
|Team
|Failed Tackle%
|Puneri Paltan
|59%
|Bengaluru Bulls
|53%
|U.P. Yoddha
|52%
Being a defence heavy side, Puneri Paltan’s strategy this season has been to force oppositions to raid with 3 or fewer defenders in play. Having played just 3 matches so far, they have created the most super tackle opportunities (22) by a team in PKL 7. However, they have failed to convert the opportunities with 16 of those 22 super tackles being unsuccessful.
|Puneri Paltan - In Super tackle situation this season
|Mts
|Tackles
|Unsuccessful Tackle
|Failed Tackle %
|Tackle Points
|Tackle SR
|3
|22
|16
|73%
|12
|55
