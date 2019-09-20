Pro Kabaddi 2019: PKL top raider Pardeep Narwal to feature in today's match

In Match 98 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will take on at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune on Friday. Patna led by Pardeep Narwal is on a three match winning streak and look to continue the momentum as they need to win their remaining PKL matches for playoffs qualification. On the other hand, have lost their previous three matches and placed at the 11th position on PKL points table. The today’s match will feature top raiders – Siddharth Desai and Pardeep Narwal. Siddharth and Pardeep both crossed the 200 raid point mark in PKL 2018 with Pardeep finishing slightly ahead by just 15 raid points. Both raiders averaged greater than 10 raid points per game last season and scored more than 10 Super 10s.

In PKL 2019, Pardeep is close to reaching the 200 raid point mark again. This will be the third straight season where he crosses 200 when he does so. Meanwhile, Siddharth is almost 60 raid points behind Pardeep this season and has just 4 Super 10s while Pardeep already has 10.

Siddharth Desai vs. Pardeep Narwal – PKL PKL 6 Vs. PKL 7 Siddharth Desai Pardeep Narwal Siddharth Desai Pardeep Narwal 21 21 Matches 15 16 218 233 Raid Points 125 190 10.4 11.1 Avg. Raid Pts. 8.3 11.9 12 15 Super 10s 4 10 68 60 Raid SR 56 60

Pardeep has 190 raid points at the moment, but over 100 of these have come in the last six games where he is averaging a mind-blowing 17 raid points per game.

Pardeep Narwal – PKL 2019 Phase Raid Points Avg. Raid Pts. Super 10s Raid SR Failed Raid % First 10 Matches 86 8.6 4 47 29% Last 6 Matches 104 17.3 6 77 20%

He is averaging double the number of raid points that he averaged in the first 10 games and has scored six consecutive Super 10s. He has also improved his raiding in Do-or-Die and in Super Tackle situations over the last six matches. In previous few matches, he has more successful DoD raids than what he managed in the first 10 matches combined. His raid strike rate in D-o-D has gone up from 45 to 100.

Pardeep Narwal in DoD Raids – PKL 7 Phase Raids Successful Raids Success % Raid Points Raid SR First 10 Matches 31 11 35% 14 45 Last 6 Matches 21 12 57% 21 100

Even in Super Tackles, he has reduced his raid failure percentage from 25% to 19% and his raid strike rate has gone up to 73.

Pardeep Narwal in Super Tackle situations – PKL 7 Phase Raids Failed Raid % Raid Points Raid SR First 10 Matches 40 25% 23 57 Last 6 Matches 37 19% 50 73

In Pro Kabaddi 2019, Teams have been successful when they forced Siddharth Desai into Do or Die raids. Out of his 32 raids in D-o-D, he has been successful only 13 times, picking up 14 raid points in total.

Raiders in DoD (excl. Siddharth Desai) – PKL 2019 Raider Raids Successful Success % Raid Points Raid SR Rajnish 9 6 67% 7 78 Farhad Milaghardan 7 3 43% 3 43 Suraj Desai 15 3 20% 3 20 Amit Kumar 4 2 50% 2 50 Armaan 6 2 33% 2 33 Rakesh Gowda 7 2 29% 2 29

Comparing his performance with last season, where he was successful in 29 out of his 46 D-o-D raids with 41 raid points and had a raid strike rate of 89.

Siddharth Desai in DoD Raids – Comparison Season Raids Successful Success % Raid Points Raid SR PKL 6 46 29 63% 41 89 PKL 7 32 13 41% 14 44

Telugu Titans are the worst team in D-o-D raids this season with a raid strike rate of just 38 in these situations. They have also scored the fewest raid points from D-o-D raids among all teams.