Pro Kabaddi 2019: PKL top raider Pardeep Narwal to feature in today's match

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2019, Match 11 preview: Pardeep look to convert Super 10 into win
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Can Pune's defence stop PKL's top raider Pardeep Narwal?
PKL 2019, Day 36 highlights: Delhi edge out Patna Pirates in a thriller
Pro Kabaddi: PKL 2019's top raider Naveen Kumar to feature in today's match
Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Top 3 raiders of PKL to feature in today's match
-
In Match 98 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Telugu Titans will take on Patna Pirates at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune on Friday. Patna led by Pardeep Narwal is on a three match winning streak and look to continue the momentum as they need to win their remaining PKL matches for playoffs qualification. On the other hand, Telugu Titans have lost their previous three matches and placed at the 11th position on PKL points table. The today’s match will feature top raiders – Siddharth Desai and Pardeep Narwal. Siddharth and Pardeep both crossed the 200 raid point mark in PKL 2018 with Pardeep finishing slightly ahead by just 15 raid points. Both raiders averaged greater than 10 raid points per game last season and scored more than 10 Super 10s.
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
In PKL 2019, Pardeep is close to reaching the 200 raid point mark again. This will be the third straight season where he crosses 200 when he does so. Meanwhile, Siddharth is almost 60 raid points behind Pardeep this season and has just 4 Super 10s while Pardeep already has 10.
|Siddharth Desai vs. Pardeep Narwal – PKL
|PKL 6
|Vs.
|PKL 7
|Siddharth Desai
|Pardeep Narwal
|Siddharth Desai
|Pardeep Narwal
|21
|21
|Matches
|15
|16
|218
|233
|Raid Points
|125
|190
|10.4
|11.1
|Avg. Raid Pts.
|8.3
|11.9
|12
|15
|Super 10s
|4
|10
|68
|60
|Raid SR
|56
|60
Pardeep has 190 raid points at the moment, but over 100 of these have come in the last six games where he is averaging a mind-blowing 17 raid points per game.
|Pardeep Narwal – PKL 2019
|Phase
|Raid Points
|Avg. Raid Pts.
|Super 10s
|Raid SR
|Failed Raid %
|First 10 Matches
|86
|8.6
|4
|47
|29%
|Last 6 Matches
|104
|17.3
|6
|77
|20%
|Pardeep Narwal in DoD Raids – PKL 7
|Phase
|Raids
|Successful Raids
|Success %
|Raid Points
|Raid SR
|First 10 Matches
|31
|11
|35%
|14
|45
|Last 6 Matches
|21
|12
|57%
|21
|100
|Pardeep Narwal in Super Tackle situations – PKL 7
|Phase
|Raids
|Failed Raid %
|Raid Points
|Raid SR
|First 10 Matches
|40
|25%
|23
|57
|Last 6 Matches
|37
|19%
|50
|73
In Pro Kabaddi 2019, Teams have been successful when they forced Siddharth Desai into Do or Die raids. Out of his 32 raids in D-o-D, he has been successful only 13 times, picking up 14 raid points in total.
|Telugu Titans Raiders in DoD (excl. Siddharth Desai) – PKL 2019
|Raider
|Raids
|Successful
|Success %
|Raid Points
|Raid SR
|Rajnish
|9
|6
|67%
|7
|78
|Farhad Milaghardan
|7
|3
|43%
|3
|43
|Suraj Desai
|15
|3
|20%
|3
|20
|Amit Kumar
|4
|2
|50%
|2
|50
|Armaan
|6
|2
|33%
|2
|33
|Rakesh Gowda
|7
|2
|29%
|2
|29
|Siddharth Desai in DoD Raids – Comparison
|Season
|Raids
|Successful
|Success %
|Raid Points
|Raid SR
|PKL 6
|46
|29
|63%
|41
|89
|PKL 7
|32
|13
|41%
|14
|44
|Lowest Raid SR in DoD Raids – PKL 7
|Lowest Raid Points in DoD Raids – PKL 7
|Team
|Raid SR
|Team
|Raid Points
|Telugu Titans
|38
|Telugu Titans
|33
|Bengaluru Bulls
|48
|Bengaluru Bulls
|35
|Tamil Thalaivas
|51
|Dabang Delhi
|41