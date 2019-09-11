Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Can U Mumba corners stop Bengal's raiding unit?

JUST IN
Our top players failed to perform: Puneri Paltan coach on team's poor show
The trio of Maninder-Nabibakhsh-Prapanjan have been firing on all cylinders this season. All the three have scored at least a SUPER 10 and none have raid SR below 40.

Maninder Singh, PKL 2019, Bengal Warriors vs haryana Steelers
File photo: Maninder Singh in action against Haryana Steelers

In Match 86 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, home team Bengal Warriors will lock horns with U Mumba at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday. Today’s match will be a battle between Mumbai’s defence and Bengal’s raiders. When the two teams met earlier in PKL 2019, Maninder Singh failed to make any impression with only 5 raid points. On the other hand, Fazel and Sandeep had an impressive show with a tackle strike rate of 63 against Bengal Warriors. Sandeep Narwal had tackled Maninder successfully thrice in the match. It will be interesting to see if Bengal’s star raider Maninder will able to improve his performance against one of the best defensive units this season.

Maninder Singh vs. U Mumba - PKL 7 Fazel - Sandeep vs. Bengal Warriors - PKL 7
Raids 15 Tackles 8
Failed Raids 5 Successful Tackles 5
Raid Points 5 Tackle Points 5
Raid SR 33 Tackle SR 63

Bengal Raiders best in the business

Bengal Warriors are one of the best raid units this season. They have the second highest average raid points and second lowest raid failures per cent among teams.

Highest Raid Point Average – PKL 7

Lowest Raid Failure % - PKL 7

Team

Avg. Raid Pts.

Team

Raid Failure %

Dabang Delhi

20.7

Dabang Delhi

19.0%

Bengal Warriors

19.8

Bengal Warriors

20.6%

Bengaluru Bulls

19.6

Haryana Steelers

21.1%

The trio of Maninder-Nabibakhsh-Prapanjan have been firing on all cylinders. All the three have scored at least a SUPER 10 and none have raid strike rates below 40.

Bengal Warriors Raid Trio - PKL 7

Raider

Raids

Raid Points

Avg Raid Pts

Raid SR

Super 10s

Maninder Singh

203

114

8.1

56

5

K. Prapanjan

172

86

6.1

50

3

Mohammad Nabibakhsh

144

58

4.1

40

1


Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba match prediction: Who will win the first 10 mins battle?

Both Prapanjan and Maninder have been amongst the best raid duos in the first 10 minutes of the match. On the other hand, Sandeep and Fazel have been deadly with their tackles in the first 10 minutes. The contest might be decided by who has an early lead in this match.

Best Raid SR in first 10 mins - PKL 7 (Min. 40 raids)

Raider

Raid SR

Naveen Kumar

69

Pawan Sehrawat

67

K. Prapanjan

64

Maninder Singh

59

Vikas Kandola

56


Best Tackle SR in first 10 mins - PKL 7 (Min. 15 tackles)

Defender

Tackle SR

Sandeep Narwal

88

Vishal Bhardwaj

83

Mahender Singh

73

Baldev Singh

67

Fazel Atrachali

65

Key Battle: Maninder Singh vs Sandeep Narwal

Sandeep Narwal has a 10-7 superior head to head against Maninder Singh in PKL. Of his 10 successful tackles against Maninder, 8 have come via block and chain tackle. The contest is perfectly matched as 63 per cent of Maninder’s failed raids have come ahead of the baulk line this season. On the other hand, 81 per cent of Sandeep Narwal’s tackle points have occurred ahead of the baulk line.

Sandeep Narwal - Successful Tackles vs. Maninder Singh

Successful Tackles

Block

Chain

Dash

Thigh Hold

10

5

3

1

1

First Published: Wed, September 11 2019. 16:47 IST

