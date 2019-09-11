Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Can U Mumba corners stop Bengal's raiding unit?

-
In Match 86 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, home team Bengal Warriors will lock horns with U Mumba at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday. Today’s match will be a battle between Mumbai’s defence and Bengal’s raiders. When the two teams met earlier in PKL 2019, Maninder Singh failed to make any impression with only 5 raid points. On the other hand, Fazel and Sandeep had an impressive show with a tackle strike rate of 63 against Bengal Warriors. Sandeep Narwal had tackled Maninder successfully thrice in the match. It will be interesting to see if Bengal’s star raider Maninder will able to improve his performance against one of the best defensive units this season.
|Maninder Singh vs. U Mumba - PKL 7
|Fazel - Sandeep vs. Bengal Warriors - PKL 7
|Raids
|15
|Tackles
|8
|Failed Raids
|5
|Successful Tackles
|5
|Raid Points
|5
|Tackle Points
|5
|Raid SR
|33
|Tackle SR
|63
Bengal Raiders best in the business
Bengal Warriors are one of the best raid units this season. They have the second highest average raid points and second lowest raid failures per cent among teams.
|
Highest Raid Point Average – PKL 7
|
Lowest Raid Failure % - PKL 7
|
Team
|
Avg. Raid Pts.
|
Team
|
Raid Failure %
|
Dabang Delhi
|
20.7
|
Dabang Delhi
|
19.0%
|
Bengal Warriors
|
19.8
|
Bengal Warriors
|
20.6%
|
Bengaluru Bulls
|
19.6
|
Haryana Steelers
|
21.1%
The trio of Maninder-Nabibakhsh-Prapanjan have been firing on all cylinders. All the three have scored at least a SUPER 10 and none have raid strike rates below 40.
|
Bengal Warriors Raid Trio - PKL 7
|
Raider
|
Raids
|
Raid Points
|
Avg Raid Pts
|
Raid SR
|
Super 10s
|
Maninder Singh
|
203
|
114
|
8.1
|
56
|
5
|
K. Prapanjan
|
172
|
86
|
6.1
|
50
|
3
|
Mohammad Nabibakhsh
|
144
|
58
|
4.1
|
40
|
1
Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba match prediction: Who will win the first 10 mins battle?
Both Prapanjan and Maninder have been amongst the best raid duos in the first 10 minutes of the match. On the other hand, Sandeep and Fazel have been deadly with their tackles in the first 10 minutes. The contest might be decided by who has an early lead in this match.
|
Best Raid SR in first 10 mins - PKL 7 (Min. 40 raids)
|
Raider
|
Raid SR
|
Naveen Kumar
|
69
|
Pawan Sehrawat
|
67
|
K. Prapanjan
|
64
|
Maninder Singh
|
59
|
Vikas Kandola
|
56
|
Best Tackle SR in first 10 mins - PKL 7 (Min. 15 tackles)
|
Defender
|
Tackle SR
|
Sandeep Narwal
|
88
|
Vishal Bhardwaj
|
83
|
Mahender Singh
|
73
|
Baldev Singh
|
67
|
Fazel Atrachali
|
65
Key Battle: Maninder Singh vs Sandeep Narwal
Sandeep Narwal has a 10-7 superior head to head against Maninder Singh in PKL. Of his 10 successful tackles against Maninder, 8 have come via block and chain tackle. The contest is perfectly matched as 63 per cent of Maninder’s failed raids have come ahead of the baulk line this season. On the other hand, 81 per cent of Sandeep Narwal’s tackle points have occurred ahead of the baulk line.
|
Sandeep Narwal - Successful Tackles vs. Maninder Singh
|
Successful Tackles
|
Block
|
Chain
|
Dash
|
Thigh Hold
|
10
|
5
|
3
|
1
|
1