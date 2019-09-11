Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Can U Mumba corners stop Bengal's raiding unit?

In Match 86 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, home team will lock horns with at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday. Today’s match will be a battle between Mumbai’s defence and Bengal’s raiders. When the two teams met earlier in PKL 2019, Maninder Singh failed to make any impression with only 5 raid points. On the other hand, Fazel and Sandeep had an impressive show with a tackle strike rate of 63 against Sandeep Narwal had tackled Maninder successfully thrice in the match. It will be interesting to see if Bengal’s star raider Maninder will able to improve his performance against one of the best defensive units this season.

Maninder Singh vs. - PKL 7 Fazel - Sandeep vs. - PKL 7 Raids 15 Tackles 8 Failed Raids 5 Successful Tackles 5 Raid Points 5 Tackle Points 5 Raid SR 33 Tackle SR 63

Bengal Warriors are one of the best raid units this season. They have the second highest average raid points and second lowest raid failures per cent among teams.

Highest Raid Point Average – PKL 7 Lowest Raid Failure % - PKL 7 Team Avg. Raid Pts. Team Raid Failure % Dabang Delhi 20.7 Dabang Delhi 19.0% Bengal Warriors 19.8 Bengal Warriors 20.6% Bengaluru Bulls 19.6 Haryana Steelers 21.1%

The trio of Maninder-Nabibakhsh-Prapanjan have been firing on all cylinders. All the three have scored at least a SUPER 10 and none have raid strike rates below 40.

Bengal Warriors Raid Trio - PKL 7 Raider Raids Raid Points Avg Raid Pts Raid SR Super 10s Maninder Singh 203 114 8.1 56 5 K. Prapanjan 172 86 6.1 50 3 Mohammad Nabibakhsh 144 58 4.1 40 1

Both Prapanjan and Maninder have been amongst the best raid duos in the first 10 minutes of the match. On the other hand, Sandeep and Fazel have been deadly with their tackles in the first 10 minutes. The contest might be decided by who has an early lead in this match.

Best Raid SR in first 10 mins - PKL 7 (Min. 40 raids) Raider Raid SR Naveen Kumar 69 Pawan Sehrawat 67 K. Prapanjan 64 Maninder Singh 59 Vikas Kandola 56

Best Tackle SR in first 10 mins - PKL 7 (Min. 15 tackles) Defender Tackle SR Sandeep Narwal 88 Vishal Bhardwaj 83 Mahender Singh 73 Baldev Singh 67 Fazel Atrachali 65

Sandeep Narwal has a 10-7 superior head to head against Maninder Singh in PKL. Of his 10 successful tackles against Maninder, 8 have come via block and chain tackle. The contest is perfectly matched as 63 per cent of Maninder’s failed raids have come ahead of the baulk line this season. On the other hand, 81 per cent of Sandeep Narwal’s tackle points have occurred ahead of the baulk line.