Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Telugu Titans take on Thalaivas in southern derby

In Match 72 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will take on at Kanteereva Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. This will be Titans' second encounter in after Thalaivas has defeated them in Match 4. A win will also push above on Pro Kabaddi 2019 points and enhance their chances of finishing in top six ahead of playoffs.

Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here



defence started as one of tBest, but slipping backwards gradually



In the first 6 matches of the season, Tamil Thalaivas defence was among the best in the league as they averaged 11.5 tackle points per game and had a very good tackle strike rate of 56. But since the start of the home leg, their average has dropped by almost half as they are averaging just 6.6 tackle points per game and their tackle SR has slipped to 34.

Because of the defensive weakness, they have not been able to prevent the All Outs effectively. They had suffered just 4 All Outs in the first 6 games while inflicting 8 All Outs on the opponents. But, in the last 5 games they have suffered 6 All Outs and managed to get just 2 All Outs on their opponents.

Tamil Thalaivas Defence – PKL 2019 First 6 Matches Vs. Since Start of Home Leg 11.5 Avg. Tackle Points 6.6 56 Tackle SR 34 9.8 Avg. Failed Tackle 12.6 8 All Outs Inflicted 2 4 All Outs Conceded 6

Head to head, Telugu Titans have an advantage as they won four out of seven matches while Tamil Thalaivas won two.

Telugu Titans performance in PKL so far



Played: 11



Won: 3



Tied: 2



Lost: 6



Win rate: 27.27%



Tamil Thalaivas performance in PKL



Played: 12



Won: 3



Tied: 2



Lost: 7



Win rate: 25%



