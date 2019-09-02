JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2019 » News

Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Haryana Steelers look to continue winning streak
Business Standard

Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Telugu Titans take on Thalaivas in southern derby

Head to head, Puneri Paltan have an advantage as they won five out of seven matches while Haryana Steelers won two

BS Web Team 

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2019
File Photo: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans match

In Match 72 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Tamil Thalaivas will take on Telugu Titans at Kanteereva Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. This will be Titans' second encounter in PKL 2019 after Thalaivas has defeated them in Match 4. A win will also push Telugu Titans above Tamil Thalaivas on Pro Kabaddi 2019 points and enhance their chances of finishing in top six ahead of playoffs.

Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here

Tamil Thalaivas defence started as one of tBest, but slipping backwards gradually

In the first 6 matches of the season, Tamil Thalaivas defence was among the best in the league as they averaged 11.5 tackle points per game and had a very good tackle strike rate of 56. But since the start of the home leg, their average has dropped by almost half as they are averaging just 6.6 tackle points per game and their tackle SR has slipped to 34.

Because of the defensive weakness, they have not been able to prevent the All Outs effectively. They had suffered just 4 All Outs in the first 6 games while inflicting 8 All Outs on the opponents. But, in the last 5 games they have suffered 6 All Outs and managed to get just 2 All Outs on their opponents.

Tamil Thalaivas Defence – PKL 2019
First 6 Matches Vs. Since Start of Home Leg
11.5 Avg. Tackle Points 6.6
56 Tackle SR 34
9.8 Avg. Failed Tackle 12.6
8 All Outs Inflicted 2
4 All Outs Conceded 6
Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas head to head

Head to head, Telugu Titans have an advantage as they won four out of seven matches while Tamil Thalaivas won two.

Telugu Titans performance in PKL so far

Played: 11

Won: 3

Tied: 2

Lost: 6

Win rate: 27.27%

Tamil Thalaivas performance in PKL

Played: 12

Won: 3

Tied: 2

Lost: 7

Win rate: 25%
First Published: Mon, September 02 2019. 16:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY