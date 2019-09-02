Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Telugu Titans take on Thalaivas in southern derby

-
ALSO READ
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 52 preview: Manjeet Chillar to boost Chennai side
Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: It's Jaipur's defence vs Siddharth's heroics
PKL 2019 auction: Telugu Titans bag Siddharth Desai for Rs 1.45 cr
PKL 2019 Day 2 highlights: Tamil Thalaivas beat Telugu Titans 39-36
PKL 2019, Match 11 preview: Pardeep look to convert Super 10 into win
-
In Match 72 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Tamil Thalaivas will take on Telugu Titans at Kanteereva Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. This will be Titans' second encounter in PKL 2019 after Thalaivas has defeated them in Match 4. A win will also push Telugu Titans above Tamil Thalaivas on Pro Kabaddi 2019 points and enhance their chances of finishing in top six ahead of playoffs.
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
Tamil Thalaivas defence started as one of tBest, but slipping backwards gradually
In the first 6 matches of the season, Tamil Thalaivas defence was among the best in the league as they averaged 11.5 tackle points per game and had a very good tackle strike rate of 56. But since the start of the home leg, their average has dropped by almost half as they are averaging just 6.6 tackle points per game and their tackle SR has slipped to 34.
Because of the defensive weakness, they have not been able to prevent the All Outs effectively. They had suffered just 4 All Outs in the first 6 games while inflicting 8 All Outs on the opponents. But, in the last 5 games they have suffered 6 All Outs and managed to get just 2 All Outs on their opponents.
|Tamil Thalaivas Defence – PKL 2019
|First 6 Matches
|Vs.
|Since Start of Home Leg
|11.5
|Avg. Tackle Points
|6.6
|56
|Tackle SR
|34
|9.8
|Avg. Failed Tackle
|12.6
|8
|All Outs Inflicted
|2
|4
|All Outs Conceded
|6
Head to head, Telugu Titans have an advantage as they won four out of seven matches while Tamil Thalaivas won two.
Telugu Titans performance in PKL so far
Played: 11
Won: 3
Tied: 2
Lost: 6
Win rate: 27.27%
Tamil Thalaivas performance in PKL
Played: 12
Won: 3
Tied: 2
Lost: 7
Win rate: 25%