Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Top 3 raiders of PKL to feature in today's match

In Match 83 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will take on at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Monday. The top 3 raiders in all of PKL will feature in this match. But this season, only Pardeep has been performing of the three. The duo of Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur has been a non-factor so far and their teams lie at the bottom half of the PKl points table.

Top 3 Raid Point Scorers – PKL Overall Raider Matches Raid Points Avg. Raid Pts. Raid SR Pardeep Narwal 97 990 10.2 58 Rahul Chaudhari 114 915 8.0 48 Ajay Thakur 115 790 6.9 47

Pardeep has been a one-man show for his scoring 132 raid points and has been scoring regularly after a slow start. Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur, meanwhile, have been well below their best. Ajay is averaging under five raid points per match while Rahul Chaudhari has only been able to score 90 raid points.

Pardeep, Ajay & Rahul – PKL 2019 Raider Matches Raid Points Avg. Raid Pts. Raid SR Pardeep Narwal 13 132 10.2 53 Rahul Chaudhari 14 90 6.4 44 Ajay Thakur 13 58 4.5 34

Patna misusing Pardeep Narwal in do-or-die

have made it harder for themselves with some of the decision making as far as raiding is concerned. As such there is huge dependence on Pardeep to score raid points for the team this season and they are making it harder for him with the way they are using him in do-or-die raids. In PKL 2019, Pardeep Narwal had the most failed raids (26) among all raiders in D-o-D raids. However, this should be taken in context because he has gone for 43 Do or Die raids this season, also more than any other raider.

Highest No. of DoD Raids - PKL 7 Most Unsuccessful Raids in DoD - PKL 7 Raider Raids Raider Failed Raids Pardeep Narwal 43 Pardeep Narwal 26 Rahul Chaudhari 37 Rahul Chaudhari 22 Vikas Kandola 31 Siddharth Desai 17

Pardeep Narwal in DoD Raids – Comparison Season DoD Raids Unsuccessful Raids Failed Raid % PKL 5 36 19 53% PKL 6 26 11 42% PKL 7 43 26 60%

Even in the last two seasons where Pardeep scored a number of raid points, Do-or-Die raiding was never his strongest suit. Pardeep is at his best when looking for raid points in the first and second raids and not necessarily in the third raid. This season he has already taken more D-o-D raids than what he did in the entire season in PKL 5 and PKL 6.

