Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Top 3 raiders of PKL to feature in today's match

In Match 83 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Tamil Thalaivas will take on Patna Pirates at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Monday. The top 3 raiders in all of PKL will feature in this match. But this season, only Pardeep has been performing of the three. The Tamil Thalaivas duo of Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur has been a non-factor so far and their teams lie at the bottom half of the PKl points table.
|Top 3 Raid Point Scorers – PKL Overall
|Raider
|Matches
|Raid Points
|Avg. Raid Pts.
|Raid SR
|Pardeep Narwal
|97
|990
|10.2
|58
|Rahul Chaudhari
|114
|915
|8.0
|48
|Ajay Thakur
|115
|790
|6.9
|47
|Pardeep, Ajay & Rahul – PKL 2019
|Raider
|Matches
|Raid Points
|Avg. Raid Pts.
|Raid SR
|Pardeep Narwal
|13
|132
|10.2
|53
|Rahul Chaudhari
|14
|90
|6.4
|44
|Ajay Thakur
|13
|58
|4.5
|34
Patna misusing Pardeep Narwal in do-or-die
Patna Pirates have made it harder for themselves with some of the decision making as far as raiding is concerned. As such there is huge dependence on Pardeep to score raid points for the team this season and they are making it harder for him with the way they are using him in do-or-die raids. In PKL 2019, Pardeep Narwal had the most failed raids (26) among all raiders in D-o-D raids. However, this should be taken in context because he has gone for 43 Do or Die raids this season, also more than any other raider.
|Highest No. of DoD Raids - PKL 7
|Most Unsuccessful Raids in DoD - PKL 7
|Raider
|Raids
|Raider
|Failed Raids
|Pardeep Narwal
|43
|Pardeep Narwal
|26
|Rahul Chaudhari
|37
|Rahul Chaudhari
|22
|Vikas Kandola
|31
|Siddharth Desai
|17
|Pardeep Narwal in DoD Raids – Comparison
|Season
|DoD Raids
|Unsuccessful Raids
|Failed Raid %
|PKL 5
|36
|19
|53%
|PKL 6
|26
|11
|42%
|PKL 7
|43
|26
|60%
PLAYER HEAD-TO-HEAD
(All figures overall PKL; figure in brackets shows since PKL 6)
- Pardeep Narwal (PAT) 26 – 16 Manjeet Chhillar (CHE) [12 – 9 since PKL 6]
- Pardeep Narwal (PAT) 6 – 4 Mohit Chhillar (CHE) [2 – 1 since PKL 6]
- Pardeep Narwal (PAT) 16 – 9 Ran Singh (CHE) [1 – 4 since PKL 6]
- Rahul Chaudhari (CHE) 12 – 4 Jaideep (PAT) [6 – 3 since PKL 6]
- Rahul Chaudhari (CHE) 5 – 1 Jawahar (PAT) [3 – 0 since PKL 6]
- Ajay Thakur (CHE) 8 – 3 Jaideep (PAT) [7 – 1 since PKL 6]
- Ajay Thakur (CHE) 10 – 2 Jawahar (PAT) [5 – 1 since PKL 6]