Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: UP take on Gujarat in today's first match

In today's second match, Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with Patna Pirates. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

BS Web Team 

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas, pardeep Narwal, PKl 2019
Patna Pirates' 'Record-breaker' Pardeep Narwal showcases his raiding skills against Tamil Thalaivas
In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the first game will be played between UP Yoddha and Gujarat Fortunegiants. Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with UP Yoddha at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata, in the second match. The UP vs Gujarat kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
 
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 45, Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates live streaming details
 
Head to head, Patna Pirates have an advantage as they won four out of seven matches while one match ended in a tie. The Chennai vs UP match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the first match ends. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
 
Stay tuned for UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortunegiants and Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas live match score here

