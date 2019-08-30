JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2019 » News

Ambati Rayudu does a U-turn on retirement, willing to play for Hyderabad
Business Standard

Pro Kabaddi 2019, Pune vs Hyderabad preview: Siddharth eyes 300 raid points

Head to head, Telugu Titans have won six out of 12 matches, while Puneri Paltan have won five matches

BS Web Team 

Desai brothers, PKL 2019
The Desai brothers Suraj and Siddharth seen performing their best against Dabang Delhi

In Match 64 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Telugu Titans will look to continue their four-match winning streak when they lock horns with Puneri Paltan at Thayagraj Sports Complex in New Delhi on Friday. On the other hand, Pune have lost their three out of five matches and are looking to get back to winning ways. For Titans, Siddharth Desai has been performing to his potential in the past few matches. He struggled in the first few matches and his movement lacked the pace, which he showed last season.

Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here

In the match against Haryana Steelers, Siddharth Desai showed why he was the highest sold player in this season’s auctions. He scored 18 raid points at a raid strike rate of 100. It was the 2nd best performance of his PKL career. He has picked up the momentum, scoring 43 of his 71 raid points in the last 5 matches. Both his SUPER 10s have also come in the last 5 matches. Siddharth Desai is only 11 points away from reaching 300 raid points and looking at his recent form, he may achieve the feat in today’s match.

Siddharth Desai - PKL 2019
First 5 matches Last 5 matches
28 Raid Points 43
5.6 Avg. Raid points 8.6
41 Raid SR 58
0 Super 10s 2
40% Failed Raid % 23%


Surjeet Singh key to Pune’s success

Surjeet Singh has scored 26 tackle points till now in PKL 2019 and he has been the most crucial player for his team in wins this season. Surjeet Singh has scored 17 of his 26 tackle points when the team has won or tied the match this season. He averages 4.3 tackle points in wins and tied matches as compared 1.3 tackle points in losses. He also has an amazing tackle strike rate of 68 in wins and ties as compared to a tackle strike rate of 35 in losses.

Surjeet Singh - Pro Kabaddi 2019
In Wins and Ties In Losses
17 Tackle Points 9
4.3 Avg. Tackle Points 1.5
2 HIGH 5s 0
68 Tackle SR 35
36% Failed Tackle % 77%
Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan head to head

Head to head, Telugu Titans have won six out of 12 matches, while Puneri Paltan have won five matches.

Match No. Telugu Titans Puneri Paltan Result
PKL 6, Match 123 20 35 Puneri Paltan won by 15 points
PKL 6, Match 60 28 25 Telugu Titans won by 3 points
PKL 5, Match 65 37 42 Puneri Paltan won by 5 points
PKL 4, 3/4th Place 35 40 Puneri Paltan won by 5 points
PKL 4, Match 34 32 29 Telugu Titans won by 3 points

Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan probable starting seven

Telugu Titans Vs Puneri Paltan
Abozar Mighani © Right Corner Hadi Tajik
Amit Kumar Right In Manjeet
Farhad Milaghardan Right Cover Surjeet Singh ©
Siddharth Desai Center Nitin Tomar
C. Arun Left Cover Balasaheb Jadhav
Suraj Desai Left In Pankaj Mohite
Vishal Bhardwaj Left Corner Girish Ernak
Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan live streaming details

Date and Day: August 30, 2019, Friday.

Venue: Thayagraj Sports Complex, New Delhi

Time: 7:30 pm IST

The Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan will broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Hyderabad vs Pune kabaddi match will be available on Hotstar in various languages.
First Published: Fri, August 30 2019. 14:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY