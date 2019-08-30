Pro Kabaddi 2019, Pune vs Hyderabad preview: Siddharth eyes 300 raid points

In Match 64 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will look to continue their four-match winning streak when they lock horns with at Thayagraj Sports Complex in New Delhi on Friday. On the other hand, Pune have lost their three out of five matches and are looking to get back to winning ways. For Titans, Siddharth Desai has been performing to his potential in the past few matches. He struggled in the first few matches and his movement lacked the pace, which he showed last season.

Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here



In the match against Haryana Steelers, Siddharth Desai showed why he was the highest sold player in this season’s auctions. He scored 18 raid points at a raid strike rate of 100. It was the 2nd best performance of his PKL career. He has picked up the momentum, scoring 43 of his 71 raid points in the last 5 matches. Both his SUPER 10s have also come in the last 5 matches. Siddharth Desai is only 11 points away from reaching 300 raid points and looking at his recent form, he may achieve the feat in today’s match.

Siddharth Desai - PKL 2019 First 5 matches Last 5 matches 28 Raid Points 43 5.6 Avg. Raid points 8.6 41 Raid SR 58 0 Super 10s 2 40% Failed Raid % 23%

Surjeet Singh has scored 26 tackle points till now in and he has been the most crucial player for his team in wins this season. Surjeet Singh has scored 17 of his 26 tackle points when the team has won or tied the match this season. He averages 4.3 tackle points in wins and tied matches as compared 1.3 tackle points in losses. He also has an amazing tackle strike rate of 68 in wins and ties as compared to a tackle strike rate of 35 in losses.

Surjeet Singh - Pro Kabaddi 2019 In Wins and Ties In Losses 17 Tackle Points 9 4.3 Avg. Tackle Points 1.5 2 HIGH 5s 0 68 Tackle SR 35 36% Failed Tackle % 77%

Head to head, have won six out of 12 matches, while have won five matches.

Match No. Telugu Titans Puneri Paltan Result PKL 6, Match 123 20 35 Puneri Paltan won by 15 points PKL 6, Match 60 28 25 Telugu Titans won by 3 points PKL 5, Match 65 37 42 Puneri Paltan won by 5 points PKL 4, 3/4th Place 35 40 Puneri Paltan won by 5 points PKL 4, Match 34 32 29 Telugu Titans won by 3 points

Telugu Titans Vs Puneri Paltan Abozar Mighani © Right Corner Hadi Tajik Amit Kumar Right In Manjeet Farhad Milaghardan Right Cover Surjeet Singh © Siddharth Desai Center Nitin Tomar C. Arun Left Cover Balasaheb Jadhav Suraj Desai Left In Pankaj Mohite Vishal Bhardwaj Left Corner Girish Ernak

Date and Day: August 30, 2019, Friday.

Venue: Thayagraj Sports Complex, New Delhi



Time: 7:30 pm IST



The Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan will broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Hyderabad vs Pune kabaddi match will be available on Hotstar in various languages.