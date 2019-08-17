PKL 2019, Thalaivas vs Bulls preview: Battle of two raiders heavy teams

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2019 Day 2 highlights: Tamil Thalaivas beat Telugu Titans 39-36
PKL 2019: Fortunegiants vs Thalaivas match to kick start Ahmedabad leg
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 39 preview: UP Yoddha's raiders need to chip in
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Titans vs Bulls preview: Battle of two raider-heavy teams
PKL 2019, Match 36 preview: Haryana look to continue their winning streak
-
In Match 45 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Tamil Thalaivas will kick off the Chennai leg, when they take on defending champions Bengaluru Bulls at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Thalaivas are coming into the match with a win over Gujarat Fortunegiants while Bulls has faced a defeat from UP Yoddha in their preview PKL 2019 match. The match will see a battle between two raiders heavy teams as Tamil Thalaivas have Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur in their ranks while Bengaluru Bulls are boosted by Pawan Sehrawat and Rohit Kumar. Rahul Chaudhari had a great start in the first four matches averaging 8.5 raid points per match with a 50-plus raid strike rate. However, he has scored just four raid points on an average with a raid strike rate of just 31.
Key Battle: Rohit Kumar and Pawan Sehrawat vs Ran Singh
Tamil Thalaivas’ left corner Ran Singh has a combined better head to head (14-13) against Bengaluru’s right raiders Pawan (4-3) and Rohit (10-10). Ran Singh has made most of his successful tackles against Bengaluru’s raid duo at his position behind the baulk line. Ran Singh has made eight of his 14 successful tackles against Pawan and Rohit have come via ankle hold.
|Ran Singh - Successful tackles vs Pawan-Rohit
|Successful Tackles
|Ankle Hold
|Body Hold
|Block
|Knee Hold
|14
|8
|3
|2
|1
Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls head to head
Head to head, Bengaluru Bulls have an advantage as they won five out of six matches.
|Match No.
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Result
|PKL 6, Match 80
|22
|36
|Bengaluru Bulls won by 14 points
|PKL 6, Match 19
|35
|44
|Bengaluru Bulls won by 9 points
|PKL 6, Match 8
|37
|48
|Bengaluru Bulls won by 11 points
|PKL 5, Match 110
|35
|45
|Bengaluru Bulls won by 10 points
|PKL 5, Match 22
|29
|24
|Tamil Thalaivas won by 5 points
|PKL 5, Match 12
|31
|32
|Bengaluru Bulls won by 1 point
Date and Day: August 17, 2019, Saturday.
Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
Time: 7:30 pm IST
The Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Thalaivas vs Bulls will be available on Hotstar in various languages.