PKL 2019, Thalaivas vs Bulls preview: Battle of two raiders heavy teams

Head to head, Bengaluru Bulls have an advantage as they won five out of six matches

BS Web Team 

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2019
Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans

In Match 45 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Tamil Thalaivas will kick off the Chennai leg, when they take on defending champions Bengaluru Bulls at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Thalaivas are coming into the match with a win over Gujarat Fortunegiants while Bulls has faced a defeat from UP Yoddha in their preview PKL 2019 match. The match will see a battle between two raiders heavy teams as Tamil Thalaivas have Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur in their ranks while Bengaluru Bulls are boosted by Pawan Sehrawat and Rohit Kumar. Rahul Chaudhari had a great start in the first four matches averaging 8.5 raid points per match with a 50-plus raid strike rate. However, he has scored just four raid points on an average with a raid strike rate of just 31.

Key Battle: Rohit Kumar and Pawan Sehrawat vs Ran Singh

Tamil Thalaivas’ left corner Ran Singh has a combined better head to head (14-13) against Bengaluru’s right raiders Pawan (4-3) and Rohit (10-10). Ran Singh has made most of his successful tackles against Bengaluru’s raid duo at his position behind the baulk line. Ran Singh has made eight of his 14 successful tackles against Pawan and Rohit have come via ankle hold.

Ran Singh - Successful tackles vs Pawan-Rohit
Successful Tackles Ankle Hold Body Hold Block Knee Hold
14 8 3 2 1


Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls head to head

Head to head, Bengaluru Bulls have an advantage as they won five out of six matches.

Match No. Tamil Thalaivas Bengaluru Bulls Result
PKL 6, Match 80 22 36 Bengaluru Bulls won by 14 points
PKL 6, Match 19 35 44 Bengaluru Bulls won by 9 points
PKL 6, Match 8 37 48 Bengaluru Bulls won by 11 points
PKL 5, Match 110 35 45 Bengaluru Bulls won by 10 points
PKL 5, Match 22 29 24 Tamil Thalaivas won by 5 points
PKL 5, Match 12 31 32 Bengaluru Bulls won by 1 point
Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls broadcast details

Date and Day: August 17, 2019, Saturday.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Time: 7:30 pm IST

The Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Thalaivas vs Bulls will be available on Hotstar in various languages.
First Published: Sat, August 17 2019. 14:10 IST

