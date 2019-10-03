Pro Kabaddi 2019: Telugu Titans one defeat away from playoffs elimination

In Match 119 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will lock horns with at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula, on Thursday. If lose or tie the match today, they will be eliminated from the playoffs. Meanwhile, Siddharth Desai will be eyeing 400 raid points in PKL as he is just 8 raid points away from the milestone. If he manages to do so, he will become the fastest to reach 400 raid points breaking Naveen Kumar’s record.

Siddharth Desai at his lethal best



In the last five matches Siddharth Desai has scored 65 raid points at an amazing Raid strike rate of 81. Siddharth Desai has scored four SUPER 10s in the period and all have come in the last four matches. Also, Desai has a Raid Failure per cent of just 28 in the last five matches.

Siddharth Desai - PKL 7 (Last 5 Matches) Raid Points Avg. Raid Points Raid SR SUPER 10s Failed Raid % 65 13.0 81 4 28%

In the last few matches, have changed their strategy of starting with two raiders to going with three raiders. This additional support has helped Siddharth Desai to play more freely. Rajnish and Rakesh Gowda in the last five matches have played their part. Rajnish has been the star among the support raiders as he scored two SUPER 10s of three matches he played. Rajnish also scored at an average of 8.7 raid points with a raid strike rate of 59.

Telugu Titans Raider - PKL 7 (Last 5 Matches) Matches Raid Points Avg. Raid Points SUPER 10s Raid SR Rajnish 3 26 8.7 2 59 Rakesh Gowda 5 15 3.0 0 36

Pune’s defence this season was supposed to be their backbone with Surjeet Singh and Girish Ernak, two of the most experienced defenders in PKL. But apart from Surjeet Singh none of the other defenders in the team have been consistent enough.

Apart from the Right cover position played by Surjeet, all other position have been changed continuously and also experimented with different players. Out of the 20 matches played this season, Surjeet Singh started all matches barring the last match. Next best has been Girish Ernak who has started only 11 matches.