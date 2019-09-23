JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi League top raider Pardeep Narwal to feature in today's match
Business Standard

Pro Kabaddi 2019 top raiders Pawan and Naveen to feature in today's match

Two of the top three raiders Naveen Kumar and Pawan Sehrawat will go face-to-face when table toppers Dabang Delhi meet defending champions Bengaluru Bulls

BS Web Team 

In Match 105 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Dabang Delhi will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Monday. Two of the top three raiders Naveen Kumar and Pawan Sehrawat will go face-to-face when table toppers Dabang Delhi meet defending champions Bengaluru Bulls. With 217 raid points, Pawan currently leads PKL 2019 raiders leaderboard while Naveen is in hot pursuit just 20 raid points behind and having played one match lesser.

Most Raid Pts. – PKL 2019 Highest Raid Pt. Avg. – PKL 2019
Team Raid Points Raider Avg. Raid Points
Pawan Sehrawat 217 Pawan Sehrawat 12.8
Pardeep Narwal 207 Naveen Kumar 12.3
Naveen Kumar 197 Pardeep Narwal 12.2
Led by their two star raiders, the two teams have been among the best raiding teams in the league this season. Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls both have a raid point average of 20.6 per match, which is the joint-2nd highest after Bengal Warriors. They also have the best raid strike rate among all teams – Delhi’s raid strike rate of 50 is joint-best along with that of Bengal while Bengaluru are just a notch below at 49.

Top Raiding Teams – PKL 2019
Team Avg. Raid Points Raid SR
Bengal Warriors 20.8 50
Dabang Delhi 20.6 49
Bengaluru Bulls 20.6 50
The two raiders are also among the best when it comes to picking up multi-point raids in Pro Kabaddi 2019. Pawan has been a master at picking up the bonus and touch point raids with 33 such raids so far this season, the highest among all raiders. Considering just touch points, Pawan has picked up 25 multi-point raids there too which is second best behind only Pardeep Narwal. Naveen Kumar’s 19 multi-point raids with just touch points is 3rd best again.

Most Multi-Point Raids (with Bonus) – PKL 2019 Most Multi-Point Raids (only Touch Pts.) – PKL 2019
Raider Multi-Pt. Raids Raider Multi-Pt. Raids
Pawan Sehrawat 33 Pardeep Narwal 28
Pardeep Narwal 31 Pawan Sehrawat 25
Naveen Kumar 23 Naveen Kumar 19
Pawan will look to break the Cover trap

Puneri Paltan did the double over Bengaluru Bulls this season. Much of their success was down to how well they tackled Pawan Sehrawat using their covers to trap him in the middle of the mat. In total, Pune tackled Pawan 11 times combined in the two matches. Even looking at by position, most of his failed raids have come against the right corner and right cover positions. He had more trouble against the right side of defences which is where he is likely to battle Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane. He has been tackled 21 times in the middle of the mat just ahead of the baulk line as well as in the area to the left of it which is where the successful dashes have come from.

Pawan Sehrawat Most Failed Raids by Position – PKL 2019
Position Unsuccessful Raids
Right Corner 22
Right Cover 15
Left Corner 14

First Published: Mon, September 23 2019. 16:07 IST

