Pro Kabaddi 2019 top raiders Pawan and Naveen to feature in today's match

In Match 105 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Dabang Delhi will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Monday. Two of the top three raiders Naveen Kumar and Pawan Sehrawat will go face-to-face when table toppers Dabang Delhi meet defending champions Bengaluru Bulls. With 217 raid points, Pawan currently leads PKL 2019 raiders leaderboard while Naveen is in hot pursuit just 20 raid points behind and having played one match lesser.
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
|Most Raid Pts. – PKL 2019
|Highest Raid Pt. Avg. – PKL 2019
|Team
|Raid Points
|Raider
|Avg. Raid Points
|Pawan Sehrawat
|217
|Pawan Sehrawat
|12.8
|Pardeep Narwal
|207
|Naveen Kumar
|12.3
|Naveen Kumar
|197
|Pardeep Narwal
|12.2
|Top Raiding Teams – PKL 2019
|Team
|Avg. Raid Points
|Raid SR
|Bengal Warriors
|20.8
|50
|Dabang Delhi
|20.6
|49
|Bengaluru Bulls
|20.6
|50
|Most Multi-Point Raids (with Bonus) – PKL 2019
|Most Multi-Point Raids (only Touch Pts.) – PKL 2019
|Raider
|Multi-Pt. Raids
|Raider
|Multi-Pt. Raids
|Pawan Sehrawat
|33
|Pardeep Narwal
|28
|Pardeep Narwal
|31
|Pawan Sehrawat
|25
|Naveen Kumar
|23
|Naveen Kumar
|19
Puneri Paltan did the double over Bengaluru Bulls this season. Much of their success was down to how well they tackled Pawan Sehrawat using their covers to trap him in the middle of the mat. In total, Pune tackled Pawan 11 times combined in the two matches. Even looking at by position, most of his failed raids have come against the right corner and right cover positions. He had more trouble against the right side of defences which is where he is likely to battle Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane. He has been tackled 21 times in the middle of the mat just ahead of the baulk line as well as in the area to the left of it which is where the successful dashes have come from.
|Pawan Sehrawat Most Failed Raids by Position – PKL 2019
|Position
|Unsuccessful Raids
|Right Corner
|22
|Right Cover
|15
|Left Corner
|14