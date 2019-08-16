PKL 2019, Match 43 preview: Fazel vs Pardeep as Mumba take on Patna Pirates

-
ALSO READ
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 22 preview: Battle of two defender-heavy teams
PKL 2019, Match 23 preview: Pardeep Narwal approaches historic milestone
PKL 2019 Patna vs Pune preview: Can Pardeep bring Pirates' to winning ways?
PKL 2019, Match 30 preview: Can Pardeep Narwal cross 900 raid points today?
PKL 2019, Day 18 highlights: Patna Pirates demolish UP Yoddha 41-20
-
In the 43rd match of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019, U Mumba will take on Patna Pirates. This is really a match between the solid defence of Fazel Atrachali and the fierce raiding of Pardeep Narwal. This ambitiously awaited match will take place at Eka Arena by Transstadia in Ahmedabad on Friday.
Despite having two such star performers in respective teams, U Mumba and Patna Pirates are placed in the bottom half of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019 points table. Mumba are on 8th spot, while Pirates are further below on the 10th spot. It is needless to say that both the teams need a win. U Mumba can reach the fourth spot if they win and Pirates can claim the fifth if they win.
Patna Pirates need to wary of the score difference as well. A defeat with considerable margin against U Mumba can spoil their calculations for the tournament. But all this will not matter as much as the contest between Fazel Atrachali and Pardeep Narwal.
Pardeep Narwal is nothing less than a legend who has 924 raid points in the history of the League. He is hailed as the record-breaker who can make Patna win the title again. But he has to face Fazel Atrachali. Atrachali is probably one of the most menacing defenders of the league. His ankle hold is famous for being very accurate. It will be interesting to see who wins this battle.
U Mumba vs Patna Pirates broadcast details
Date and Day: August 16, 2019, Friday.
Venue: Eka arena, Ahmedabad Time: 7:30 pm IST
The U Mumba vs Patna Pirates will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Mumba vs Pirates will be available on Hotstar in various languages.