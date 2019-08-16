PKL 2019, Match 43 preview: Fazel vs Pardeep as Mumba take on Patna Pirates

In the 43rd match of the VIVO 2019, will take on This is really a match between the solid defence of Fazel Atrachali and the fierce raiding of Pardeep Narwal. This ambitiously awaited match will take place at Eka Arena by Transstadia in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Despite having two such star performers in respective teams, and are placed in the bottom half of the VIVO 2019 points table. Mumba are on 8th spot, while Pirates are further below on the 10th spot. It is needless to say that both the teams need a win. can reach the fourth spot if they win and Pirates can claim the fifth if they win.

need to wary of the score difference as well. A defeat with considerable margin against U Mumba can spoil their calculations for the tournament. But all this will not matter as much as the contest between Fazel Atrachali and Pardeep Narwal.

Pardeep Narwal is nothing less than a legend who has 924 raid points in the history of the League. He is hailed as the record-breaker who can make Patna win the title again. But he has to face Fazel Atrachali. Atrachali is probably one of the most menacing defenders of the league. His ankle hold is famous for being very accurate. It will be interesting to see who wins this battle.

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates broadcast details

Date and Day: August 16, 2019, Friday.

Venue: Eka arena, Ahmedabad Time: 7:30 pm IST

The U Mumba vs Patna Pirates will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Mumba vs Pirates will be available on Hotstar in various languages.