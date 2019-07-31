Pro Kabaddi 2019: UP's Nitesh Kumar lacks support from other defenders

-
In Match 19 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 2019, U Mumba will take on UP Yoddha at Sardar Vallabbhai Stadium, Mumbai. Mumba started their home leg on an average note, winning their first match while losing the second to defending champions Bengaluru Bulls. On the other hand, UP Yoddha have failed miserably in both their matches so far after Nitesh Kumar-led defenders made too many failed tackles.
Player battle
Battle of the corners – Fazel Atrachali vs Nitesh Kumar
Nitesh and Fazal were among the top three defenders with most tackle points in PKL 2018 and it turned out to be the best season for both the defenders in terms of their tackle points tally. Both feature in the top two among the defenders with the largest number of HIGH 5s in PKL 6. Fazel and Nitesh have been one of the best defenders when it comes to do or die situations. Among defenders with at least 50 tackle points in do-or-die raids, Nitesh’s tackle strike rate of 71 is the 2nd best only next to Fazel Atrachali (72).
|Highest Tackle SR in Do-or-Die situations – PKL (minimum 50 tackle points)
|Defender
|Tackle Pts.
|Tackle SR
|Fazel Atrachali
|75
|72
|Nitesh Kumar
|53
|71
|Sandeep Dhull
|55
|70
U Mumba vs UP Yoddha head to head
In four meetings so far in the Pro Kabaddi League, both the teams have won two matches each. Three of the four meetings have been close contests with the margin of victory being five points or less.
|Match No.
|U Mumba
|UP Yoddha
|Result
|PKL 6, Eliminator 1
|29
|34
|UP Yoddha won by 5 points
|PKL 6, Match 124
|32
|34
|UP Yoddha won by 2 points
|PKL 6, Match 61
|41
|24
|U Mumba won by 17 points
|PKL 5, Match 34
|37
|34
|U Mumba won by 3 points
U Mumba vs UP Yoddha probable starting seven
|U Mumba
|Vs
|UP Yoddha
|Sandeep Narwal
|Right Corner
|Nitesh Kumar©
|Arjun Deshwal
|Right In
|Monu Goyat
|Surinder Singh
|Right Cover
|Narender
|Rohit Baliyan
|Center
|Shrikant Jadhav
|Harendra Kumar
|Left Cover
|Amit
|Abhishek Singh
|Left In
|Azad Singh
|Fazel Atrachali ©
|Left Corner
|Sumit