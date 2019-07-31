Pro Kabaddi 2019: UP's Nitesh Kumar lacks support from other defenders

JUST IN
PKL 2018, Fazel Atrachali, U Mumba
Fazel Atrachali, Captain, U Mumba. Photo: @U_Mumba

In Match 19 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 2019, U Mumba will take on UP Yoddha at Sardar Vallabbhai Stadium, Mumbai. Mumba started their home leg on an average note, winning their first match while losing the second to defending champions Bengaluru Bulls. On the other hand, UP Yoddha have failed miserably in both their matches so far after Nitesh Kumar-led defenders made too many failed tackles.

Player battle

Battle of the corners – Fazel Atrachali vs Nitesh Kumar

Nitesh and Fazal were among the top three defenders with most tackle points in PKL 2018 and it turned out to be the best season for both the defenders in terms of their tackle points tally. Both feature in the top two among the defenders with the largest number of HIGH 5s in PKL 6. Fazel and Nitesh have been one of the best defenders when it comes to do or die situations. Among defenders with at least 50 tackle points in do-or-die raids, Nitesh’s tackle strike rate of 71 is the 2nd best only next to Fazel Atrachali (72).

Highest Tackle SR in Do-or-Die situations – PKL (minimum 50 tackle points)
Defender Tackle Pts. Tackle SR
Fazel Atrachali 75 72
Nitesh Kumar 53 71
Sandeep Dhull 55 70

U Mumba vs UP Yoddha head to head

In four meetings so far in the Pro Kabaddi League, both the teams have won two matches each. Three of the four meetings have been close contests with the margin of victory being five points or less.

Match No. U Mumba UP Yoddha Result
PKL 6, Eliminator 1 29 34 UP Yoddha won by 5 points
PKL 6, Match 124 32 34 UP Yoddha won by 2 points
PKL 6, Match 61 41 24 U Mumba won by 17 points
PKL 5, Match 34 37 34 U Mumba won by 3 points

U Mumba vs UP Yoddha probable starting seven

U Mumba Vs UP Yoddha
Sandeep Narwal Right Corner Nitesh Kumar©
Arjun Deshwal Right In Monu Goyat
Surinder Singh Right Cover Narender
Rohit Baliyan Center Shrikant Jadhav
Harendra Kumar Left Cover Amit
Abhishek Singh Left In Azad Singh
Fazel Atrachali © Left Corner Sumit

First Published: Wed, July 31 2019. 16:20 IST

