Pro Kabaddi 2019, UP vs Pune preview: Battle of defence heavy teams

In Match 61 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, UP Yoddha will lock horns with Puneri Paltan at Thayagraj Sports Complex in New Delhi on Monday. It will be a battle between two defence heavy teams. UP Yoddha defence averages 9.7 tackle points per match and have a tackle strike rate of 43 which is 2nd lowest in Pro Kabaddi 2019. But one of the best finds for UP Yoddha is the Left Corner Sumit. Like Nitesh Kumar last season, Sumit might be the star for UP Yoddha in the defence for PKL 2019. On the other hand, Puneri Paltan have Surjeet Singh and Girish Ernak in their ranks, who have proved their defensive techniques in past.


Surjeet Singh the initiator in Pune defence

Captain Surjeet Singh in the past few matches have led from the front in the defensive setup and has been the initiator for the team. Surjeet Singh has scored 26 tackle points in Pro Kabaddi 2019 out of which 18 tackle points are scored in the last four matches. He has scored at an average of 4.5 tackle points per match. He also had a Tackle strike rate of 67 in the past four matches. He scored two consecutive HIGH 5s in the past 2 matches.

Surjeet Singh - PKL 2019
Tackle Points Avg. Tackle Points Tackle SR HIGH 5s
Last 4 Matches 18 4.5 67 2
Surjeet Singh’s performance has also helped the team to be one of the best defensive powerhouses in the season. Pune is currently 2nd in average tackle points scored per match in the league.

Highest Avg. Tackle Points - PKL 2019
Team Avg. Tackle Pts
Jaipur Pink Panthers 11.6
Puneri Paltan 11.4
Bengaluru Bulls 10.6

UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan head to head

Head to head, Puneri Paltan have an edge as they won two out of three matches while UP Yoddha have one match.

Match No. UP Yoddha Puneri Paltan Result
PKL 6,Match 32 29 23 UP Yoddha won the match by 6 points
PKL 5, Eliminator 1 38 40 Puneri Paltan won the match by 2 points
PKL 5, Match 102 33 34 Puneri Paltan won the match by 1 point
UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan live streaming details

Date and Day: August 26, 2019, Monday.

Venue: Thayagraj Sports Complex, New Delhi

Time: 8:30 pm IST

The UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of UP vs Pune match will be available on Hotstar in various languages.
First Published: Mon, August 26 2019. 16:03 IST

