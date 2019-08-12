Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 39 preview: UP Yoddha's raiders need to chip in

In Match 39 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, UP Yoddha will take on Bengaluru Bulls at Eka Indoor Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. When it comes to raiding in PKL 2019, across various statistical categories, one team is consistently at the bottom or near the bottom and that team is UP Yoddha. This has really impacted their ability to inflict All Outs on the opponent where they are among the worst again. Shrikant Jadhav has continued his association with failed raids. Among raiders to have gone for at least 50 raids, he has the highest failed raid percentage. And Monu Goyat is not too far behind in 4th with 29% failed raids.
|Worst Raid Failure% for teams - PKL 2019
|Team
|Raid Failure%
|U.P Yoddha
|31.1%
|Patna Pirates
|27.4%
|Telugu Titans
|27.7%
Key Battle: Nitesh Kumar vs Pawan Sehrawat
The big battle in Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha match is going to be UP’s right corner Nitesh Kumar taking on Pawan Sehrawat. Despite Pawan being a right-raider, Nitesh has had very good success against him and has managed to tackle him many times while Pawan has attempted an attack on the right corner. Head to head, Nitesh leads 9-3 and was 7-3 against Pawan in PKL 6. Nitesh Kumar has used a variety of skills to get Pawan Sehrawat out. He has got Pawan out the most using the Thigh hold with a total of 5 times.
|Nitesh Kumar Successful Tackles vs. Pawan Sehrawat – Skill wise (Overall PKL)
|Successful Tackle
|Ankle Hold
|Thigh Hold
|Block
|9
|2
|5
|2
UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls head to head
Head to head, Bengaluru Bulls have an advantage as they won five out of six matches while UP Yoddha won one match.
|Match No.
|UP Yoddha
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Result
|PKL 6, Match 84
|27
|37
|Bengaluru Bulls won by 10 points
|PKL 6, Match 53
|27
|37
|Bengaluru Bulls won by 10 points
|PKL 6, Match 47
|29
|35
|Bengaluru Bulls won by 6 points
|PKL 5, Match 51
|24
|64
|Bengaluru Bulls won by 40 points
|PKL 5, Match 126
|32
|38
|Bengaluru Bulls won by 6 points
|PKL 5, Match 14
|32
|27
|UP Yoddha won by 5 points
Date and Day: August 12, 2019, Monday.
Venue: Eka arena, Ahmedabad
Time: 8:30 pm IST
The UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Yoddha vs Bulls will be available on Hotstar in various languages.