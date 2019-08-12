Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 39 preview: UP Yoddha's raiders need to chip in

In Match 39 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will take on at Eka Indoor Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. When it comes to raiding in PKL 2019, across various statistical categories, one team is consistently at the bottom or near the bottom and that team is This has really impacted their ability to inflict All Outs on the opponent where they are among the worst again. Shrikant Jadhav has continued his association with failed raids. Among raiders to have gone for at least 50 raids, he has the highest failed raid percentage. And Monu Goyat is not too far behind in 4th with 29% failed raids.

Worst Raid Failure% for teams - PKL 2019 Team Raid Failure% U.P Yoddha 31.1% Patna Pirates 27.4% Telugu Titans 27.7%

The big battle in vs match is going to be UP’s right corner Nitesh Kumar taking on Pawan Sehrawat. Despite Pawan being a right-raider, Nitesh has had very good success against him and has managed to tackle him many times while Pawan has attempted an attack on the right corner. Head to head, Nitesh leads 9-3 and was 7-3 against Pawan in PKL 6. Nitesh Kumar has used a variety of skills to get Pawan Sehrawat out. He has got Pawan out the most using the Thigh hold with a total of 5 times.

Nitesh Kumar Successful Tackles vs. Pawan Sehrawat – Skill wise (Overall PKL) Successful Tackle Ankle Hold Thigh Hold Block 9 2 5 2

Head to head, Bengaluru Bulls have an advantage as they won five out of six matches while UP Yoddha won one match.





Match No. UP Yoddha Bengaluru Bulls Result PKL 6, Match 84 27 37 Bengaluru Bulls won by 10 points PKL 6, Match 53 27 37 Bengaluru Bulls won by 10 points PKL 6, Match 47 29 35 Bengaluru Bulls won by 6 points PKL 5, Match 51 24 64 Bengaluru Bulls won by 40 points PKL 5, Match 126 32 38 Bengaluru Bulls won by 6 points PKL 5, Match 14 32 27 UP Yoddha won by 5 points

August 12, 2019, Monday.

Venue: Eka arena, Ahmedabad



Time: 8:30 pm IST



The UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Yoddha vs Bulls will be available on Hotstar in various languages.