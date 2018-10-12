PKL 2018 LIVE: Haryana Steelers 15 | 9 Gujarat Fortunegiants in first half

An unsuccessful raid from Prapanjan as Haryana's defense works in unison (14-8) An empty raid from Monu Goyat (13-8) An empty raid from Sachin (13-8) Monu Goyat gets a bonus point (13-8) A successful raid from Prapanjan (12-8) An empty raid from Monu Goyat (12-7)

In today’s match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six, Haryana Steelers will take on Gujarat Fortunegiants while in the second match Puneri Paltan will lock horns with Delhi Dabang at Motilal Nehru School of Sports in Sonepat. Puneri Paltan are going into the match with an 8-game unbeaten streak against Dabang Delhi that ie 7 wins and 1 tie. Dabang Delhi have last defeated Puneri Paltan was in Pro Kabaddi season 2. In PKL 5, Puneri Paltan defeated Dabang Delhi in all the 3 matches. In overall head to head record, Puneri Paltan have won 7 while Dabang Delhi came victorious in 3 out of 11 matches between them Pro Kabaddi history.



Before that, in the first match, Haryana Steelers, who can’t avail the services of their regular captain Surender Nada, will kick off their home leg fixture against GujaratFortunegiants. In PKL 5, Haryana Steelers are the only team to beat Fortunegiants twice. In Pro Kabaddi 5, Steelers manage to scalp two wins while one match ended in a tie. Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers suffered a major blow when their captain and ace defender Surender Nada was ruled out for the remainder of with a broken elbow. Monu Goyat is named captain of the team while 23-year-old raider Naveen Bajaj will replace Nada.



