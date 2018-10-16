PKL 2018 Day 9 highlights:Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Haryana Steelers 36-33

An empty raid from Selvamani (33-36) Monu Goyat raids successfully (33-36) An unsuccessful raid from Nitin Rawal (32-36) Jaipur Pink Panthers make a super tackle (31-36) SUPER TACKLE AND WE ALL BREATHE AGAIN! A stunning show of strength from Amit Kumar to pin down Naveen. We lead 36-31 with 10 seconds to go. #RoarForPanthers #JaiHanuman #HARvJAI — Jaipur Pink Panthers (@JaipurPanthers) October 16, 2018 An empty raid from Selvamani (31-34) Naveen score another point in dying moments of the match (31-34)

In today’s match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six, Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers will play their second matches of Pro Kabaddi 2018. In the first match of the day, Bengal Warriors will take on Telugu Titans, and the second match of the day will be played between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers in Motilal Nehru School of Sports in RAI, Sonepat. Haryana Steelers will look to overcome their disastrous run in the previous two matches which have caused a -50 score difference on the points table. If they fail to pull things back now, it might be too late for them. The odds are also in favour of Haryana as Jaipur have never won a game against them. Of the three matches played between them so far, Haryana have won 2 and one has ended in a tie.



In the first match of the day, Telugu Titans, with a revamped defence, will take on Bengal Warriors, which started their campaign on a winning note against Tamil Thalaivas. Rahul Chaudhari is just 16 raid points away from becoming the first player to reach the 700-raid-point mark in PKL history. However, Rahul is yet to score a Super 10 in PKL 6, scoring 9 raid points each in both games this season. His record against Bengal has not been that great; he failed to score any Super 10 against them in all of the three games between the two sides in PKL 5.



