PKL 2018: Tamil Thaliavs vs Bengaluru Bulls LIVE: Ajay Thakur in action

In today’s day match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six, Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls will play their first match in Sonepat. In the first match of the day, Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with Ajay Thakur’s Tamil Thalaivas, and the second match will be played between Haryana Steelers and U Mumba at Motilal Nehru School of Sports in RAI, Sonepat. It was the match against U Mumba that had started Haryana Steelers’ losing streak in their home leg. U Mumba had won that match by a whopping 27 points, its biggest victory margin in PKL history and also the biggest margin in Pro Kabaadi 2018. U Mumba’s captain Fazel Atrachali scored 7 tackle points with a strike rate of 100. His tally of 7 was 2 points more than Haryana’s total of 5 tackle points in the game.

Check Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) POINTS TABLE here



Before that, in the first match of the day, Bengaluru Bulls will take on Tamil Thalaivas, whom they have defeated earlier also in PKL 6. The match will be a battle between Chennai’s Ajay Thakur and Bengaluru’s Rohit Kumar. Ajay Thakur is third on the list of overall top raid point scorers in PKL. He has 589 raid points in 85 matches, with an average of 6.9 raid points per match, while Rohit Kumar has the eighth-best score. Rohit Kumar has enjoyed good success against Tamil Thalaivas, averaging 9.5 raid points per match, which is his third-best against any team (Minimum of three matches)



Stay tuned for live action...