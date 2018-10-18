PKL 2018 LIVE: Puneri Paltan 26 | 32 Gujarat Fortunegiants; 2 mins to go

An unsuccessful raid from Akshay Jadhav (26-33) Puneri Paltan take TIME OUT An empty raid from Sachin (26-32) Akshay Jadhav raids successfully as Sunil makes an unsuccessful attempt of tackle (26-32) A super tackle from Puneri Paltan as raider gets self out (25-32) An empty raid from Ajay Kumar (23-32)

In today’s match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six, Haryana Steelers will play their last home leg game. In the first match of the day, Haryana Steelers will lock horns with Dabang Delhi at Motilal Nehru School of Sports at Rai, Sonepat. The second match of the day, which also kick-starts the Pune leg of Pro Kabaddi 2018, will be played between Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Fortunegiants at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. Puneri Paltan are heavily dependent on their star raider Nitin Tomar. He has scored 51 of Pune's 81 raid points in PKL 6 and is not getting enough support from other raiders, which is a great concern for the Pune team management. G B More is the second best raider Pune has, with just 9 raid points. On the other hand, Gujarat Fortunegiants skipper Sunil has a great record against Pune, having scored 14 tackle points with help of two High 5s against them in PKL 5, which was the most by any player against Pune.



In the first match, Haryana Steelers, suffering from four back-to-back defeats, will take on Dabang Delhi and look to end their home leg on a winning note, as they won all the three matches against Delhi in PKL 5. The most expensive player in PKL history, Monu Goyat, also finally found his touch and delivered his best ever PKL performance last night (15 raid points). He will look to continue the same against Delhi's experienced defence. The defence is a serious headache for Haryana as they have tried all possible combinations at the cover and none of them has given Haryana the desired result. Corners Kuldeep and Sunil also failed to make any impact after their first home game (just 10 tackle points collectively in the last four games).



