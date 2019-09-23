Pro Kabaddi League top raider Pardeep Narwal to feature in today's match

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2019, Match 30 preview: Can Pardeep Narwal cross 900 raid points today?
Pro Kabaddi 2019: PKL top raider Pardeep Narwal to feature in today's match
Haryana vs Bengal: Top raiders of Pro Kabaddi 2019 clash in today's match
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Can Pune's defence stop PKL's top raider Pardeep Narwal?
Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Top 3 raiders of PKL to feature in today's match
-
In Match 104 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Patna Pirates led by Pardeep Narwal will take on Haryana Steelers at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Monday. Pardeep Narwal, who is at the top of PKL all time raiders leaderboard, will look to continue his consistent form and keep Patna’s playoff chances alive in today’s match. This match will also see top two raiders – Pardeep and Vikas Kandola – playing against each other. Pardeep Narwal is currently second behind Pawan Sehrawat in the PKL 2019 raid point scorer’s list. He is averaging 12.2 raid points per match with a raid strike rate of 62. Meanwhile, Vikas Kandola has 125 raid points, but he has played only 13 matches after missing the first few games for Haryana due to injury.
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
The dependence though on Pardeep Narwal is extraordinary as he is scoring almost 66 per cent of Patna’s raid points. In comparison, Vikas Kandola is responsible for just 40 per cent of Haryana’s total raid points. The 65.9 per cent of raid points for Patna scored by Pardeep is the highest contribution by a single raider this season.
|Raider Comparison – PKL 2019
|Pardeep Narwal
|Vs
|Vikas Kandola
|17
|Matches
|13
|207
|Raid Points
|125
|12.2
|Avg. Raid Pts.
|9.6
|11
|Super 10s
|7
|62
|Raid SR
|48
|65.9%
|percentage of Team’s Raid Pts.
|40.0%
Pardeep looks to equal his own record
Before Naveen Kumar went about scoring Super 10 after Super 10 in PKL 7, the record for most consecutive Super 10s in a single season lay with Pardeep Narwal. Naveen has not just broken Pardeep’s record, but shattered it, as he has now scored 14 consecutive Super 10s. But Pardeep is on a run of seven consecutive Super 10s and can match his record of eight consecutive Super 10s which he set back in PKL 5.
|Most Consecutive SUPER 10s – PKL (in a Season)
|Season
|Consecutive Super 10s
|Naveen Kumar
|PKL 7
|14*
|Pardeep Narwal
|PKL 5
|8
|Pardeep Narwal
|PKL 7
|7*
Pardeep Narwal’s record in last seven matches of PKL 2019
Pardeep has been averaging almost 18 raid points per game in the last seven matches and is enjoying the best phase of the season for him. He has a raid strike rate of 79 in the last seven matches and has pulled off seven Super Raids.
|Pardeep Narwal – Last 7 Matches
|Raid Points
|Avg. Raid Pts.
|Super 10s
|Raid SR
|Failed Raid %
|Super Raids
|121
|17.3
|7
|79
|21%
|7
|Pardeep Narwal vs. Haryana Steelers – PKL
|Matches
|Raid Points
|Avg. Raid Points
|Raid SR
|Super 10
|4
|75
|18.8
|77
|4
|Raider name
|Latest team
|Matches played
|Raid points
|Pardeep Narwal
|Patna Pirates
|102
|1065
|Rahul Chaudhari
|Tamil Thalaivas
|118
|938
|Deepak Niwas Hooda
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|121
|833
|Ajay Thakur
|Tamil Thalaivas
|115
|790
|Maninder Singh
|Bengal Warriors
|77
|701