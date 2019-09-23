JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi League top raider Pardeep Narwal to feature in today's match

Pardeep Narwal is currently second behind Pawan Sehrawat in the PKL 2019 raid point scorer's list

BS Web Team 

In Match 104 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Patna Pirates led by Pardeep Narwal will take on Haryana Steelers at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Monday. Pardeep Narwal, who is at the top of PKL all time raiders leaderboard, will look to continue his consistent form and keep Patna’s playoff chances alive in today’s match. This match will also see top two raiders – Pardeep and Vikas Kandola – playing against each other. Pardeep Narwal is currently second behind Pawan Sehrawat in the PKL 2019 raid point scorer’s list. He is averaging 12.2 raid points per match with a raid strike rate of 62. Meanwhile, Vikas Kandola has 125 raid points, but he has played only 13 matches after missing the first few games for Haryana due to injury.

The dependence though on Pardeep Narwal is extraordinary as he is scoring almost 66 per cent of Patna’s raid points. In comparison, Vikas Kandola is responsible for just 40 per cent of Haryana’s total raid points. The 65.9 per cent of raid points for Patna scored by Pardeep is the highest contribution by a single raider this season.

Raider Comparison – PKL 2019
Pardeep Narwal Vs Vikas Kandola
17 Matches 13
207 Raid Points 125
12.2 Avg. Raid Pts. 9.6
11 Super 10s 7
62 Raid SR 48
65.9% percentage of Team’s Raid Pts. 40.0%
WATCH: MATCH 30, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers video highlights here




Pardeep looks to equal his own record

Before Naveen Kumar went about scoring Super 10 after Super 10 in PKL 7, the record for most consecutive Super 10s in a single season lay with Pardeep Narwal. Naveen has not just broken Pardeep’s record, but shattered it, as he has now scored 14 consecutive Super 10s. But Pardeep is on a run of seven consecutive Super 10s and can match his record of eight consecutive Super 10s which he set back in PKL 5.

Most Consecutive SUPER 10s – PKL (in a Season)
Season Consecutive Super 10s
Naveen Kumar PKL 7 14*
Pardeep Narwal PKL 5 8
Pardeep Narwal PKL 7 7*


Pardeep Narwal’s record in last seven matches of PKL 2019

Pardeep has been averaging almost 18 raid points per game in the last seven matches and is enjoying the best phase of the season for him. He has a raid strike rate of 79 in the last seven matches and has pulled off seven Super Raids.

Pardeep Narwal – Last 7 Matches
Raid Points Avg. Raid Pts. Super 10s Raid SR Failed Raid % Super Raids
121 17.3 7 79 21% 7
He will also be playing his favourite opponent in Haryana Steelers against whom he has scored a Super 10 in every match that he has played. His raid point average of 18.8 raid points per game and raid strike rate of 77 against Haryana Steelers is the best for him against any team.

Pardeep Narwal vs. Haryana Steelers – PKL
Matches Raid Points Avg. Raid Points Raid SR Super 10
4 75 18.8 77 4
Top five all-time top raiders of Pro Kabaddi League

Raider name Latest team Matches played Raid points
Pardeep Narwal Patna Pirates 102 1065
Rahul Chaudhari Tamil Thalaivas 118 938
Deepak Niwas Hooda Jaipur Pink Panthers 121 833
Ajay Thakur Tamil Thalaivas 115 790
Maninder Singh Bengal Warriors 77 701

First Published: Mon, September 23 2019. 14:59 IST

