Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: Haryana take on Bengal Warriors in today's 1st match

On Day 50 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League season six (PKL 2018), the first match will be played between Haryana Steelers and Bengal Warriors while in today’s second match, Dabang Delhi lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls at Thayagraj Sports Complex in New Delhi. Haryana Steelers and Bengal Warriors have faced each other only once and Haryana Steelers won that match by 7 points. This is a kind of Do-or-die situation for Haryana Steelers in the points table as if they lose any of their remaining games, they will not be able to cross 60 points mark in the points table. (Min points tally to reach playoff was 60 points in PKL 5). Even if they lose, they won’t be out of the playoff race mathematically, but the chances will be very less given other team’s performance in Pro Kabaddi 2018.



PKL 2018, Day 50, Match 2: Dabang Bulls



In today’s second kabaddi match, hosts Dabangareelhi take on Bengaluru Bulls at 9 pm in New Delhi. The head-to-head between these two teams is locked at 5-5. Dabang Delhi, however, have won the 4 of their last 5 meetings. Delhi’s win percentage of 50% against Bengaluru Bulls is their best against any team in Pro Kabaddi League (min 5 matches played). In inter-zone rounds of Pro kabaddi 2018, Bengaluru Bulls have played 5 matches winning 2 2 (Jaipur Pink Panthers, Haryana Steelers), losing 2 (U Mumba, Puneri Paltan) and 1 tie (Gujarat Fortunegiants).



