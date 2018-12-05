Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: Haryana take on Bengal Warriors in today's 1st match

PKL 2018, Day 50, Match 1: Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors • Haryana Steelers PKL 6: 5 wins, 10 losses, 1 tie. Lost their last match against Puneri Paltan by 2 points. o They are on a 4 match winless streak. (3 losses, 1 tie) • Haryana Steelers Inter-Zone Record: Have won 1, lost 1 and tied 1 in PKL 6 inter-zone matches. • Bengal Warriors PKL 6: 7 wins, 4 losses, 2 ties. Won their last match against Bengaluru Bulls by 7 points. o Bengal Warriors are on a 3 match winning streak. o If win, Bengal Warriors will go 2nd in the Zone B points table with 47 points. • Bengal Warriors Inter-Zone Record: Have won 2 and lost 2 in PKL 6 inter-zone matches.
-
ALSO READ
PKL 2018 highlights, Day 42: Patna Pirates beat Bengaluru Bulls 35-32
PKL 2018 highlights, Day 27: Bengaluru Bulls beat UP Yoddha 37-27
PKL 2018 highlights, Day 44: Bengaluru Bulls beat Telugu Titans 34-26
PKL 2018 highlights, Day 45: Bengal Warriors stun Bengaluru Bulls 44-37
PKL 2018 Day 14 highlights: Pune beat Bengaluru in last-minute thriller
-
On Day 50 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League season six (PKL 2018), the first match will be played between Haryana Steelers and Bengal Warriors while in today’s second match, Dabang Delhi lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls at Thayagraj Sports Complex in New Delhi. Haryana Steelers and Bengal Warriors have faced each other only once and Haryana Steelers won that match by 7 points. This is a kind of Do-or-die situation for Haryana Steelers in the points table as if they lose any of their remaining games, they will not be able to cross 60 points mark in the points table. (Min points tally to reach playoff was 60 points in PKL 5). Even if they lose, they won’t be out of the playoff race mathematically, but the chances will be very less given other team’s performance in Pro Kabaddi 2018.
Click here to view the full VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2018 points table.
PKL 2018, Day 50, Match 2: Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls
In today’s second kabaddi match, hosts Dabangareelhi take on Bengaluru Bulls at 9 pm in New Delhi. The head-to-head between these two teams is locked at 5-5. Dabang Delhi, however, have won the 4 of their last 5 meetings. Delhi’s win percentage of 50% against Bengaluru Bulls is their best against any team in Pro Kabaddi League (min 5 matches played). In inter-zone rounds of Pro kabaddi 2018, Bengaluru Bulls have played 5 matches winning 2 2 (Jaipur Pink Panthers, Haryana Steelers), losing 2 (U Mumba, Puneri Paltan) and 1 tie (Gujarat Fortunegiants).
Stay Tuned for Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live score