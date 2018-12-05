JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: Haryana take on Bengal Warriors in today's 1st match

In today's second kabaddi match, Dabang Delhi take on Bengaluru Bulls at 9 pm IST in New Delhi. Catch Pro Kabaddi Live Score and match updates here

BS Web Team 

PKL 2018 today match: Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls

On Day 50 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League season six (PKL 2018), the first match will be played between Haryana Steelers and Bengal Warriors while in today’s second match, Dabang Delhi lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls at Thayagraj Sports Complex in New Delhi. Haryana Steelers and Bengal Warriors have faced each other only once and Haryana Steelers won that match by 7 points. This is a kind of Do-or-die situation for Haryana Steelers in the points table as if they lose any of their remaining games, they will not be able to cross 60 points mark in the points table. (Min points tally to reach playoff was 60 points in PKL 5). Even if they lose, they won’t be out of the playoff race mathematically, but the chances will be very less given other team’s performance in Pro Kabaddi 2018.

Click here to view the full VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2018 points table.

PKL 2018, Day 50, Match 2: Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls
 
In today’s second kabaddi match, hosts Dabangareelhi take on Bengaluru Bulls at 9 pm in New Delhi. The head-to-head between these two teams is locked at 5-5. Dabang Delhi, however, have won the 4 of their last 5 meetings. Delhi’s win percentage of 50% against Bengaluru Bulls is their best against any team in Pro Kabaddi League (min 5 matches played). In inter-zone rounds of Pro kabaddi 2018, Bengaluru Bulls have played 5 matches winning 2 2 (Jaipur Pink Panthers, Haryana Steelers), losing 2 (U Mumba, Puneri Paltan) and 1 tie (Gujarat Fortunegiants).
 
PKL 2018, Day 50, Match 1: Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors • Haryana Steelers PKL 6: 5 wins, 10 losses, 1 tie. Lost their last match against Puneri Paltan by 2 points. o They are on a 4 match winless streak. (3 losses, 1 tie) • Haryana Steelers Inter-Zone Record: Have won 1, lost 1 and tied 1 in PKL 6 inter-zone matches. • Bengal Warriors PKL 6: 7 wins, 4 losses, 2 ties. Won their last match against Bengaluru Bulls by 7 points. o Bengal Warriors are on a 3 match winning streak. o If win, Bengal Warriors will go 2nd in the Zone B points table with 47 points.   • Bengal Warriors Inter-Zone Record: Have won 2 and lost 2 in PKL 6 inter-zone matches.  

PKL 2018, Day 50: Today kabaddi match schedule Match 1: Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors Match 2: Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls
First Published: Wed, December 05 2018. 18:46 IST

