Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: Haryana take on UP Yoddha in today's 1st match

On Day 51 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League season six (PKL 2018), the first match will be played between Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddha, while in today’s second match Dabang Delhi lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas at Thayagraj Sports Complex in New Delhi. U.P Yoddha and Haryana Steelers have only played once in Pro Kabaddi League history so far and Haryana Steelers won that match by 7 points. UP have played 5 inter-zone matches in Pro Kabaddi 2018 winning 2 (Dabang Delhi, Puneri Paltan) and losing 3 (Jaipur Pink Panthers, U Mumba, Gujarat Fortunegiants). On the other hand, Haryana Steelers have played 4 Inter-zone matches in winning 2 ((Bengal Warriors, Patna Pirates), lost 1 (Bengaluru Bulls) and 1 tie (Tamil Thalaivas).

Click here to view the full VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2018 points table.



PKL 2018, Day 51, Match 2: Dabang Thalaivas



In today’s second kabaddi match, Dabang Delhi take on Tamil Thalaivas at 9 pm in New Delhi. Dabang Delhi and Tamil Thalaivas have played only once before with Delhi winning 30-29. If Tamil Thalaivas lose any match now, they cannot reach to even 60 points in the Zone B league table, which was minimum for a playoff spot in PKL 5. Delhi need to win 2 out of their remaining 4 games and get 1 more point (loss of 7 or less pts) to qualify for playoff on their own.

