Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: Patna Pirates take on Gujarat in today's 1st match

In today’s match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League season six (PKL 2018), the first match will be played between Patna Pirates and Gujarat Fortunegiants while in today’s second match Dabang Delhi lock horns with Telugu Titans at Thayagraj Sports Complex in New Delhi. Patna Pirates and Gujarat Fortunegiants have played each other 3 times in PKL 5 including the final. Gujarat won both the league meetings, but Patna won the final. Pardeep Narwal was the top scorer in the Finals with 19 raid points which was his first Super 10 against Gujarat. In PKL 6, Patna Pirates led by star raider Pardeep Narwal are on a six-match unbeaten streak (5 wins, 1 tie).

PKL 2018, Day 49, Match 2: Dabang Titans



In today’s second kabaddi match, hosts Dabang Delhi take on Vishal Bhardwaj’s Telugu Titans at 9 pm in New Delhi. Dabang Delhi have never won against Telugu Titans in the 9 times that they’ve faced each other. Titans are one of 2 teams in PKL that Delhi have never beaten (UP Yoddha the other). In Pro Kabaddi 2018, Telugu Titans are on a 3-match losing streak and have won only 1 of their last 5 matches.

