Pro Kabaddi: PKL 2019 top raiders Naveen, Maninder will be in action today

In Match 115 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, table toppers and will lock horns at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula, on Monday. After yesterday’s win over Puneri Paltan, they are assured of a top two spot and they will go straight into the semis. A win in today’s match will guarantee top spot as then Bengal will be able to reach only 83 points while Delhi will have at 87 points.

Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here



Table Toppers get ready to square off led by their elite raiders



The two teams currently 1st and 2nd on the table, and Bengal Warriors, get set to square off with their top notch raiders. The two top raiding averages are held by this team where Delhi are slightly better than Bengal. The two lowest raid failure rates are also held by them with Bengal slightly better than Delhi.

Highest Avg. Raid Points - PKL 7 Lowest Raid Failure Rate - PKL 7 Team Avg. Raid Points Team Failed Raid % 21.8 19.2% Bengal Warriors 20.9 Dabang Delhi 19.3% Bengaluru Bulls 20.7 Haryana Steelers 21.4%

With such powerful raiding units, these two teams have inflicted the most All Outs.

Most All-outs Inflicted - PKL 2019 Team All-outs Dabang Delhi 33 Bengal Warriors 31 Patna Pirates 28

In the match against Puneri Paltan, Naveen Kumar scored his 17th consecutive SUPER 10. It was also his 18th overall SUPER 10 of the season and he can equal Pardeep Narwal’s record from PKL 5 of 19 SUPER 10s in a season which is currently the most by a raider.

Most Consecutive SUPER 10s in a Season – PKL Raider Season No. of Consecutive Matches Naveen Kumar PKL 7 17* Pardeep Narwal PKL 7 9* Pardeep Narwal PKL 5 8 Most SUPER 10s in a Season – PKL Raider Season No. of Consecutive Matches Pardeep Narwal PKL 5 19 Naveen Kumar PKL 7 18* Pardeep Narwal PKL 6 15

Maninder Singh is also on quite a rampage at the moment with four consecutive Super 10s of his own. And they have been big Super 10s, each of them more than 15 raid points.

Maninder Singh - Last 6 Matches Naveen Kumar - Last 6 Matches Match Raid Points Match Raid Points Vs. Telugu Titans 17 Vs. Puneri Paltan 19 Vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers 19 Vs. Patna Pirates 11 Vs. Haryana Steelers 18 Vs. Bengaluru Bulls 14 Vs. Bengaluru Bulls 17 Vs. Telugu Titans 12 Vs. U Mumba 7 Vs. Gujarat Fortunegiants 11 Vs. Puneri Paltan 10 Vs. Tamil Thalaivas 17 Avg. Raid Pts. 14.7 Avg. Raid Pts. 14.0

His 17 raid points against Bengaluru Bulls matched his previous PKL career best

His 18 raid points against Haryana Steelers in the next game set a new career best

His 19 raid points against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the next game set another new career best

The impressive thing about Maninder’s run is that he bettered his career-best in three consecutive games:Naveen Kumar also set his career-best yesterday with 19 raid points against Puneri Paltan. Both these raiders have proven very hard to tackle. Among raiders to have gone for at least 150 raids, Naveen and Maninder have the two lowest raid failure rates.