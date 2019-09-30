Pro Kabaddi: PKL 2019 top raiders Naveen, Maninder will be in action today

-
ALSO READ
Pro Kabaddi 2019 top raiders Pawan and Naveen to feature in today's match
Pro Kabaddi: Bengal Warriors eye playoff qualification in today's match
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Pardeep Narwal eyes 1100 raid points in today's match
Pro Kabaddi: Pune need to win today's match to be in playoffs contention
PKL 2019, Bengal vs Delhi preview: Battle of best raiding units this season
-
In Match 115 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, table toppers Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors will lock horns at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula, on Monday. After yesterday’s win over Puneri Paltan, they are assured of a top two spot and they will go straight into the semis. A win in today’s match will guarantee top spot as then Bengal will be able to reach only 83 points while Delhi will have at 87 points.
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
Table Toppers get ready to square off led by their elite raiders
The two teams currently 1st and 2nd on the table, Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors, get set to square off with their top notch raiders. The two top raiding averages are held by this team where Delhi are slightly better than Bengal. The two lowest raid failure rates are also held by them with Bengal slightly better than Delhi.
|Highest Avg. Raid Points - PKL 7
|Lowest Raid Failure Rate - PKL 7
|Team
|Avg. Raid Points
|Team
|Failed Raid %
|Dabang Delhi
|21.8
|Bengal Warriors
|19.2%
|Bengal Warriors
|20.9
|Dabang Delhi
|19.3%
|Bengaluru Bulls
|20.7
|Haryana Steelers
|21.4%
|Most All-outs Inflicted - PKL 2019
|Team
|All-outs
|Dabang Delhi
|33
|Bengal Warriors
|31
|Patna Pirates
|28
In the match against Puneri Paltan, Naveen Kumar scored his 17th consecutive SUPER 10. It was also his 18th overall SUPER 10 of the season and he can equal Pardeep Narwal’s record from PKL 5 of 19 SUPER 10s in a season which is currently the most by a raider.
|Most Consecutive SUPER 10s in a Season – PKL
|Raider
|Season
|No. of Consecutive Matches
|Naveen Kumar
|PKL 7
|17*
|Pardeep Narwal
|PKL 7
|9*
|Pardeep Narwal
|PKL 5
|8
|Most SUPER 10s in a Season – PKL
|Raider
|Season
|No. of Consecutive Matches
|Pardeep Narwal
|PKL 5
|19
|Naveen Kumar
|PKL 7
|18*
|Pardeep Narwal
|PKL 6
|15
Maninder Singh is also on quite a rampage at the moment with four consecutive Super 10s of his own. And they have been big Super 10s, each of them more than 15 raid points.
|Maninder Singh - Last 6 Matches
|Naveen Kumar - Last 6 Matches
|Match
|Raid Points
|Match
|Raid Points
|Vs. Telugu Titans
|17
|Vs. Puneri Paltan
|19
|Vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers
|19
|Vs. Patna Pirates
|11
|Vs. Haryana Steelers
|18
|Vs. Bengaluru Bulls
|14
|Vs. Bengaluru Bulls
|17
|Vs. Telugu Titans
|12
|Vs. U Mumba
|7
|Vs. Gujarat Fortunegiants
|11
|Vs. Puneri Paltan
|10
|Vs. Tamil Thalaivas
|17
|Avg. Raid Pts.
|14.7
|Avg. Raid Pts.
|14.0
- His 17 raid points against Bengaluru Bulls matched his previous PKL career best
- His 18 raid points against Haryana Steelers in the next game set a new career best
- His 19 raid points against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the next game set another new career best
|Lowest Raid Failure % – PKL 7 (min. 150 raids)
|Raider
|Failed Raid %
|Naveen Kumar
|15%
|Maninder Singh
|18%
|Abhishek Singh
|18%