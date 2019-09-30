JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2019 » News

Sumit Nagal wins ATP challenger; jumps to career-best ranking of 135
Business Standard

Pro Kabaddi: PKL 2019 top raiders Naveen, Maninder will be in action today

The two top raiding averages are held by this team where Delhi are slightly better than Bengal. The two lowest raid failure rates are also held by them with Bengal slightly better than Delhi

BS Web Team 

Maninder Singh, PKL 2019, Bengal Warriors vs haryana Steelers
File photo: Maninder Singh in action against Haryana Steelers

In Match 115 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, table toppers Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors will lock horns at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula, on Monday. After yesterday’s win over Puneri Paltan, they are assured of a top two spot and they will go straight into the semis. A win in today’s match will guarantee top spot as then Bengal will be able to reach only 83 points while Delhi will have at 87 points.

Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here

Table Toppers get ready to square off led by their elite raiders

The two teams currently 1st and 2nd on the table, Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors, get set to square off with their top notch raiders. The two top raiding averages are held by this team where Delhi are slightly better than Bengal. The two lowest raid failure rates are also held by them with Bengal slightly better than Delhi.

Highest Avg. Raid Points - PKL 7 Lowest Raid Failure Rate - PKL 7
Team Avg. Raid Points Team Failed Raid %
Dabang Delhi 21.8 Bengal Warriors 19.2%
Bengal Warriors 20.9 Dabang Delhi 19.3%
Bengaluru Bulls 20.7 Haryana Steelers 21.4%
With such powerful raiding units, these two teams have inflicted the most All Outs.

Most All-outs Inflicted - PKL 2019
Team All-outs
Dabang Delhi 33
Bengal Warriors 31
Patna Pirates 28
Maninder Singh vs Naveen Kumar: Two raiders on two hot streaks

In the match against Puneri Paltan, Naveen Kumar scored his 17th consecutive SUPER 10. It was also his 18th overall SUPER 10 of the season and he can equal Pardeep Narwal’s record from PKL 5 of 19 SUPER 10s in a season which is currently the most by a raider.

Most Consecutive SUPER 10s in a Season – PKL
Raider Season No. of Consecutive Matches
Naveen Kumar PKL 7 17*
Pardeep Narwal PKL 7 9*
Pardeep Narwal PKL 5 8
Most SUPER 10s in a Season – PKL
Raider Season No. of Consecutive Matches
Pardeep Narwal PKL 5 19
Naveen Kumar PKL 7 18*
Pardeep Narwal PKL 6 15

Maninder Singh is also on quite a rampage at the moment with four consecutive Super 10s of his own. And they have been big Super 10s, each of them more than 15 raid points.

Maninder Singh - Last 6 Matches Naveen Kumar - Last 6 Matches
Match Raid Points Match Raid Points
Vs. Telugu Titans 17 Vs. Puneri Paltan 19
Vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers 19 Vs. Patna Pirates 11
Vs. Haryana Steelers 18 Vs. Bengaluru Bulls 14
Vs. Bengaluru Bulls 17 Vs. Telugu Titans 12
Vs. U Mumba 7 Vs. Gujarat Fortunegiants 11
Vs. Puneri Paltan 10 Vs. Tamil Thalaivas 17
Avg. Raid Pts. 14.7 Avg. Raid Pts. 14.0
The impressive thing about Maninder’s run is that he bettered his career-best in three consecutive games:
  • His 17 raid points against Bengaluru Bulls matched his previous PKL career best
  • His 18 raid points against Haryana Steelers in the next game set a new career best
  • His 19 raid points against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the next game set another new career best
Naveen Kumar also set his career-best yesterday with 19 raid points against Puneri Paltan. Both these raiders have proven very hard to tackle. Among raiders to have gone for at least 150 raids, Naveen and Maninder have the two lowest raid failure rates.

Lowest Raid Failure % – PKL 7 (min. 150 raids)
Raider Failed Raid %
Naveen Kumar 15%
Maninder Singh 18%
Abhishek Singh 18%

First Published: Mon, September 30 2019. 15:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY