Pro Kabaddi: Pune need to win today's match to be in playoffs contention

In Match 113 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Puneri Paltan will be in a must win situation when they on table toppers Dabang Delhi at Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula, on Sunday. If Pune lose today’s match, they will be knocked out of playoff contention. Delhi will be guaranteed a top 2 place for them if they win. It will take them to 82 points and 3rd placed Haryana can only get to 80 points.
Pune’s defence look to put brakes on Naveen raiding carnage
Delhi have the highest raid point average among all teams while Pune have the highest tackle point. Delhi also are the team with the lowest percentage of failed raids among all teams.
|Highest Raid Point Average - PKL 7
|Highest Tackle Point Average - PKL 7
|Team
|Avg. Raid Points
|Team
|Avg. Tackle Points
|Dabang Delhi
|21.1
|Puneri Paltan
|11.5
|Bengal Warriors
|20.9
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|11.0
|Bengaluru Bulls
|20.7
|U.P. Yoddha
|10.7
|Highest Bonus Pts. Scored Per Match - PKL 7
|Lowest Bonus Pts. Conceded per Match - PKL 7
|Team
|Avg. Bonus Pts.
|Team
|Avg. Bonus Pts. Conceded
|Dabang Delhi
|5.4
|Puneri Paltan
|3.2
|Bengaluru Bulls
|5.2
|Gujarat Fortunegiants
|3.2
With 222 raid points he is currently 3rd behind Pardeep Narwal and Pawan Sehrawat, but he has played a game less. Naveen, along with Pardeep and Pawan, are the only 3 raiders averaging over 12 raid points per game this season.
|Top 3 Raiders – PKL 2019
|Raider
|Matches
|Raid Points
|Avg. Raid Pts.
|Super 10s
|Raid SR
|Pardeep Narwal
|19
|243
|12.8
|13
|63
|Pawan Sehrawat
|19
|242
|12.7
|13
|70
|Naveen Kumar
|18
|222
|12.3
|17
|61
|Most Consecutive SUPER 10s in a Season – PKL
|Season
|No. of Consecutive Matches
|Naveen Kumar
|PKL 7
|16*
|Pardeep Narwal
|PKL 7
|9*
|Pardeep Narwal
|PKL 5
|8
Naveen’s consistency has been defined by the fact that his lowest score in any match this season has been 7 raid points. Out of his 16 Super 10s, only 4 times has scored 15 or more raid points. The remaining 12 times he has scored between 10 and 14 raid points showing how he consistently hits that mark in games. He is the only raider this season to have scored at least 7 raid points in every match played (min. 5 matches).
|Naveen Kumar Profile - PKL 2019
|Match Performance
|Raid Pts.
|Highest Score
|17
|Lowest Score
|7
|Matches with >=15 Raid Points
|4