Pro Kabaddi: Pune need to win today's match to be in playoffs contention

In Match 113 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will be in a must win situation when they on table toppers at Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula, on Sunday. If Pune lose today’s match, they will be knocked out of playoff contention. Delhi will be guaranteed a top 2 place for them if they win. It will take them to 82 points and 3rd placed Haryana can only get to 80 points.

Pune’s defence look to put brakes on Naveen raiding carnage



Delhi have the highest raid point average among all teams while Pune have the highest tackle point. Delhi also are the team with the lowest percentage of failed raids among all teams.

Highest Raid Point Average - PKL 7 Highest Tackle Point Average - PKL 7 Team Avg. Raid Points Team Avg. Tackle Points Dabang Delhi 21.1 Puneri Paltan 11.5 Bengal Warriors 20.9 Jaipur Pink Panthers 11.0 Bengaluru Bulls 20.7 U.P. Yoddha 10.7

The Bonus Point battle will also be one to watch. Delhi on average score the highest number of Bonus Points per match (5.4) while Pune defend the Bonus line very aggressively and concede just 3.2 Bonus Points per match, the joint-best along with Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Highest Bonus Pts. Scored Per Match - PKL 7 Lowest Bonus Pts. Conceded per Match - PKL 7 Team Avg. Bonus Pts. Team Avg. Bonus Pts. Conceded Dabang Delhi 5.4 Puneri Paltan 3.2 Bengaluru Bulls 5.2 Gujarat Fortunegiants 3.2

With 222 raid points he is currently 3rd behind Pardeep Narwal and Pawan Sehrawat, but he has played a game less. Naveen, along with Pardeep and Pawan, are the only 3 raiders averaging over 12 raid points per game this season.

Top 3 Raiders – PKL 2019 Raider Matches Raid Points Avg. Raid Pts. Super 10s Raid SR Pardeep Narwal 19 243 12.8 13 63 Pawan Sehrawat 19 242 12.7 13 70 Naveen Kumar 18 222 12.3 17 61

Out of his 17 Super 10s, 16 have come in a row which is a record that Naveen has kept extending every game.

Most Consecutive SUPER 10s in a Season – PKL Season No. of Consecutive Matches Naveen Kumar PKL 7 16* Pardeep Narwal PKL 7 9* Pardeep Narwal PKL 5 8

Naveen’s consistency has been defined by the fact that his lowest score in any match this season has been 7 raid points. Out of his 16 Super 10s, only 4 times has scored 15 or more raid points. The remaining 12 times he has scored between 10 and 14 raid points showing how he consistently hits that mark in games. He is the only raider this season to have scored at least 7 raid points in every match played (min. 5 matches).