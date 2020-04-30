Part of Umar's 3-yr ban could be suspended in spot fixing charges: Report

Pakistan batsman could have a part of his three-year anti-corruption ban suspended when the judge heading the Cricket Board's disciplinary Panel gives out his detailed judgement soon, a source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said.



After the hour-long hearing of the panel held on Monday in Lahore, where Umar appeared himself to plead his case, Justice (retd) Miran Chohan announced a three-year ban on the batsman for failing to report corrupt approaches.



"People are jumping to conclusions about the three-year ban but the detailed order is yet to come out. Umar might eventually get a three-year ban with two years suspended or something like that," news agency PTI quoted a source.



He said there are chances the judge will suspend most part of the three-year ban given the clauses under which Umar has been charged by the Anti-Corruption Unit and also given his past track record.



"Umar could get a suspended sentence in his three-year ban because this will also test him as an individual to see how he behaves and conducts himself in future," the source said.



"When majority part of a ban is suspended, the player has to be careful with his behaviour or he could end up being banned for the entire duration of the ban, he explained.



Umar has the right to appeal against the panel decision 14 days after he gets a copy of the detailed judgement. His appeal will be heard by an independent adjudicator to be appointed by the board.

Two years ago, the Anti-Corruption Tribunal of the PCB, headed by Lt. General (retd) Tauqir Zia, had also banned Sharjeel Khan for five years with half of the sentence suspended, which allowed him to make a comeback in the Pakistan Super League 5 in February.

Kamran, who featured in 53 Tests, 157 ODIs and 58 T20Is, last played for Pakistan in 2017 in the white-ball formats.

Umar was suspended from playing in the PSL 5 on February 20 by the PCB in the spot-fixing approach case.Out-of favour Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal feels his banned younger brother Umar should learn from the exemplary conduct of Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli both on and off the field.Umar was slapped with a three-year ban from all forms of cricket by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for his failure to report corrupt approaches ahead of the Pakistan Super League."My advice for Umar is that he has to learn. If he has made a mistake, he must learn from others. He is still young. There are many distractions in life," Kamran said on a chat show 'Cow Corner Chronicles'."But he must learn from say Virat Kohli. In the early days of IPL, Virat was different and then he changed his attitude and approach. Look how he has turned into world's number one batsman," he added.Kamran said he can also benefit from observing the conduct of Tendulkar and Dhoni who have always steered clear of controversy."There is our own Babar Azam who is now in the top three in the world. Then there are other examples like Dhoni. Look at the way he led his team. Then Sachin paaji who was always away from controversies. These are fantastic examples before us."We should observe and learn from them. They only looked at the sport. Off the ground their behaviour was impeccable with their fans and they are fine ambassadors for the sport. We can only benefit from their examples."Kamran feels his younger brother was handed a harsh punishment as others have been let off more leniently for similar offences."He can never be what the media says he did. He may have reported late, but PCB should deal with him like anyone else. Cricket is our bread and butter."He has been dealt a very raw deal by the previous management (led by former coach Mickey Arthur). He needs a bit more support," Kamran said.Most famously, Kamran clashed with Gautam Gambhir during the 2010 Asia Cup in Dambulla and later with Ishant Sharma during a T20I in Bengaluru in 2012-13."It was all due to misunderstanding and happened in the heat of the moment then. Gautam and I are good friends because we have played a lot in A' cricket. We meet regularly, have food together.""It was all due to me not understanding what he said. The same with Ishant at Bangalore. You know me I don't say much on the field. Both Gautam and Ishant are very good boys. We respect them and they respect us. What happens on the field, stays there," he recalled.