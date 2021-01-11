Pujara becomes 11th Indian to cross 6000-run mark in Test cricket

on Monday became only the 11th Indian to crossed the 6000-run mark in

Pujara, playing his 80th game, reached the milestone on day five of the third Test against Australia at the SCG.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) was quick to congratulate him on social media.

" has become the 11th Indian batsman to reach 6000 runs in Test cricket! What a fine player he has been," the ICC wrote.

The other Indians who have 6000 plus runs are Sachin Tendulkar (15921) runs, Rahul Dravid (13265), Sunil Gavaskar (10122), VVS Laxman (8781), Virender Sehwag (8503), Virat Kohli (7318), Sourav Ganguly (7212), Dilip Vengsarkar (6868), Mohammad Azharuddin (6215), Gundappa Viswanath (6080).

