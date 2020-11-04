Quinton de Kock to Pollard: Mumbai Indians' top five batsmen in IPL 2020

-
-
Mumbai Indians (MI) has qualified for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) as table toppers with 18 points in 14 matches and the defending IPL champions will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday (November 5) in the first qualifier of the tournament.
Mumbai put up a great show in the league stages, given its bowlers and batsmen performed in unison, which has also been the key for the defending champions’ success this season.
As it prepares for yet another playoffs, here's a look at the top five Mumbai Indians batsmen in IPL 2020:
Mumbai opener Quinton de Kock, who has 443 runs in 14 matches, including four half-centuries, has led the batting attack for the side along with skipper Rohit Sharma.
Ishan Kishan, one of the discoveries of the season, has emerged as one of the top performers for the side. He ably supported opener Quinton de Kock after being put into open for the side during Rohit Sharma’s absence due to injury. Ishan scoring 428 runs in 12 matches, inluding a 99-run knock.
Not just openers, Mumbai has had enough stability in the middle with Suryakumar Yadav who has impressed with 410 runs in 14 matches. He is the first uncapped player in the history of the Indian Premier League to cross 400-run mark in three consecutive seasons.
Even is there was an early collapse, Mumbai had less to worry as it had three big hitters lower down the order in Hardik Pandya (241 runs), Kieron Pollard (259 runs) and Krunal Pandya (95 runs), who had pummelled bowling attack to submission.
Hardik has not bowled a single over in this season and cemented his place in the side as a big hitter.
|POS
|PLAYER
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|Quinton de Kock
|14
|14
|2
|443
|78*
|36.91
|321
|138
|0
|4
|38
|20
|2
|Ishan Kishan
|12
|11
|2
|428
|99
|47.55
|305
|140.32
|0
|3
|29
|26
|3
|Suryakumar Yadav
|14
|13
|3
|410
|79*
|41
|273
|150.18
|0
|3
|54
|8
|4
|Rohit Sharma
|10
|10
|0
|264
|80
|26.4
|208
|126.92
|0
|2
|22
|15
|5
|Kieron Pollard
|14
|10
|7
|259
|60*
|86.33
|134
|193.28
|0
|1
|13
|22
