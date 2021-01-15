Rahi Sarnobat -Chinky Yadav repeat 1-2 in women's 25m pistol trials

-
Asian Games champion Rahi Sarnobat and her fellow Tokyo 2020 Olympics quota holder Chinky Yadav of Madhya Pradesh repeated a 1-2 in the women's 25m pistol event at the National Shooting trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range here on Thursday.
Maharashtra's Rahi shot 38 in the finals, bettering her 36, shot a day earlier, to win the T2 trials. Chinky also bettered her finals score of 34 on Wednesday, to shoot 37, but still fell short of the seasoned Rahi.
Annu Raj Singh was third with 29, while Manu Bhaker came fourth with 25. Manu had earlier topped qualifying with a quality 590.
