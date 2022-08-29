Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka hail India's win over Pakistan in Asia Cup

-
-
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hailed the Indian cricket team's performance after it beat arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup opener.
Hardik Pandya came up with a special all-round effort as India held their nerves to pull off an exciting five-wicket win over Pakistan in Dubai.
"What a thriller of a match! Well played, Team India. The beauty of sports is how it inspires and unites the country with a feeling of great joy & pride," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said, "Hurrah! We won. Congratulations to team India for a glorious performance and win. Well played, men in blue! Jai Hind.
