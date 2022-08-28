Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Here's why Fakhar Zaman earned praise from fans

-
ALSO READ
After a week of logjam, Pak cricketers sign PCB's amended central contracts
Asia Cup: Mohammad Hasnain named as replacement of injured Shaheen Afridi
Asia Cup: Men in Blue start title defence with high-octane Pakistan clash
Spinner Mohammad Nawaz lifts Pakistan to big win over West Indies
Women's T20 Challenge 2022: Teams, venue, schedule and all you need to know
-
Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman on Sunday walked off after nicking the ball to the wicketkeeper despite any serious appeal from the Indian team during a high-intensity Asia Cup 2022 clash here, earning praise from fans on social media.
Pakistan were put in to bat first by Rohit Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar had given India an early breakthrough with the wicket of Babar Azam. The Babar Azam-led Pakistan were struggling to go big in the first six overs when Avesh Khan came in to bowl the last over of the Powerplay.
Mohammad Rizwan, who was on nine off 17 balls at that point, took the pacer on for a six and a four off successive deliveries, but the momentum shifted again in the over when Zaman edged one to the wicketkeeper off the penultimate ball.
While there was little to no appeal from the Indians, Zaman started walking off, prompting the umpire to raise his fingers. He was dismissed for 10 off 6 deliveries.
Soon after the remarkable incident, many fans took to Twitter and hailed Fakhar's gesture.
"Class act by Fakhar Zaman. Don't see Pakistanis walking when they know they are out and the umpire misses it. #INDvPAK," wrote one user.
"Many batters would have just stood there and pretended they didn't edge it and hoped that the opposition wouldn't appeal -- but that was fantastic sportsmanship from Fakhar Zaman #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022," tweeted another.
Another fan also reminded everyone about cricket being a gentleman's game.
"Fakhar Zaman hats off to you for walking before the umpire lifts his finger. Cricket is a gentleman's game after all#INDvsPAK," wrote the user.
After Babar's early dismissal, Fakhar could have been a potential threat to Indian bowlers along with Mohammad Rizwan. The left-hander had played a crucial knock against India in the Champions Trophy final in 2017, which Pakistan won by 180 runs.
--IANS
avn/bsk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor