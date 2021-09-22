Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate

-
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday (September 21).
But, as it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Samson was fined Rs 12 lakh.
Samson's team, helped by pace bowler Kartik Tyagi's brilliant last over overpowered Arshdeep Singh's maiden five-wicket haul for Punjab Kings as the Rajasthan franchise pulled off an absolute heist and sealed a two-run victory from the jaws of defeat here.
RR held their nerve till the end despite Mayank Agarwal's 67 and cameos from PBKS captain KL Rahul, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran and went on to seal victory.
In the chase, Rahul rode his luck as he got as many as three reprieves and went on to score 49 while Agarwal slammed 67 off 43 balls. Rahul also became the second fastest to score 3000 IPL runs on Tuesday.
However, Tyagi's last-over heroics guided Rajasthan Royals to a nail-biting victory. Punjab needed four runs in the last over but Tyagi conceded just one run and took two wickets to guide his team home.
