IPL 2021 suspended after Covid-19 infections in teams: Indian cricket board

The 2021 season of Indian Premier League is being suspended for now after some players were found Covid-19 positive, said an Indian cricket board official on Tuesday.

A player for (SRH) tests positive ahead of a match against in Delhi on Tuesday. On Monday, vs game was deferred after KKR players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive.









IPL suspended for this season: Vice-President Rajeev Shukla to ANI#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/K6VBK0W0WA — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2021

There were 30 odd matches left in the league which will be rescheduled depending on the pandemic situation and the global cricket calendar. There is a possibility that remaining IPL matches could be played after the T20 World Cup, said journalist Rahul Kanwal on Twitter. IPL is being suspended for this season, Rajeev Shukla, vice president of BCCI, told news agency ANI.

points table as of May 4, 2021

Teams Play Won Loss Tie NR PTS NRR DC 8 6 2 0 0 12 0.547 CSK 7 5 2 0 0 10 1.263 RCB 7 5 2 0 0 10 -0.171 MI 7 4 3 0 0 8 0.062 RR 7 3 4 0 0 6 -0.19 PBKS 8 3 5 0 0 6 -0.368 KKR 7 2 5 0 0 4 -0.494 SRH 7 1 6 0 0 2 -0.623

top five batsman as of May 4, 2021



Orange cap: Shikhar Dhawan (Delhi Capitals)



Name Matches Runs Fours Sixes 50s 100s Best Shikhar Dhawan 8 380 43 8 3 0 92 KL Rahul 7 331 27 16 4 0 91 not out Faf du Plessis 7 320 29 13 4 0 95 not out Prithvi Shaw 8 308 37 12 3 0 82 Sanju Samson 7 277 26 11 1 0 119