IPL 2021 suspended after Covid-19 infections in teams: Indian cricket board

IPL suspended for this season: Vice-President BCCI Rajeev Shukla to ANI#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/K6VBK0W0WA— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2021
There were 30 odd matches left in the league which will be rescheduled depending on the pandemic situation and the global cricket calendar. There is a possibility that remaining IPL matches could be played after the T20 World Cup, said journalist Rahul Kanwal on Twitter.
IPL 2021 points table as of May 4, 2021
|Teams
|Play
|Won
|Loss
|Tie
|NR
|PTS
|NRR
|DC
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|0.547
|CSK
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|1.263
|RCB
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|-0.171
|MI
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|0.062
|RR
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|-0.19
|PBKS
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|-0.368
|KKR
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|-0.494
|SRH
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|-0.623
IPL 2021 top five batsman as of May 4, 2021
Orange cap: Shikhar Dhawan (Delhi Capitals)
|Name
|Matches
|Runs
|Fours
|Sixes
|50s
|100s
|Best
|Shikhar Dhawan
|8
|380
|43
|8
|3
|0
|92
|KL Rahul
|7
|331
|27
|16
|4
|0
|91 not out
|Faf du Plessis
|7
|320
|29
|13
|4
|0
|95 not out
|Prithvi Shaw
|8
|308
|37
|12
|3
|0
|82
|Sanju Samson
|7
|277
|26
|11
|1
|0
|119
Top five bowlers in IPL 2021 as of May 4, 2021
Purple cap: Harshal Patel (RCB)
|Name
|Matches
|Overs
|Economy
|Runs
|Wickets
|Best
|Harshal Patel
|7
|28
|9.17
|257
|17
|5 for 27
|Avesh Khan
|8
|30
|7.7
|231
|14
|3 for 32
|Chris Morris
|7
|26
|8.61
|224
|14
|4 for 23
|Rahul Chahar
|7
|28
|7.21
|202
|11
|4 for 27
|Rashid Khan
|7
|28
|6.14
|172
|10
|
3 for 36
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor