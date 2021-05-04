JUST IN
IPL: CSK-RR clash to be rescheduled due to Balaji's Covid positive report
Business Standard

IPL 2021 suspended after Covid-19 infections in teams: Indian cricket board

A player for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) tests positive ahead of a match against Mumbai Indians in Delhi on Tuesday.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Rohit Sharma. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
The 2021 season of Indian Premier League is being suspended for now after some players were found Covid-19 positive, said an Indian cricket board official on Tuesday. 

A player for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) tests positive ahead of a match against Mumbai Indians in Delhi on Tuesday. On Monday, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore game was deferred after KKR players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive.
 
IPL is being suspended for this season, Rajeev Shukla, vice president of BCCI, told news agency ANI.



There were 30 odd matches left in the league which will be rescheduled depending on the pandemic situation and the global cricket calendar. There is a possibility that remaining IPL matches could be played after the T20 World Cup, said journalist Rahul Kanwal on Twitter.

IPL 2021 points table as of May 4, 2021

Teams Play Won Loss Tie NR PTS NRR
DC 8 6 2 0 0 12 0.547
CSK 7 5 2 0 0 10 1.263
RCB 7 5 2 0 0 10 -0.171
MI 7 4 3 0 0 8 0.062
RR 7 3 4 0 0 6 -0.19
PBKS 8 3 5 0 0 6 -0.368
KKR 7 2 5 0 0 4 -0.494
SRH 7 1 6 0 0 2 -0.623

IPL 2021 top five batsman as of May 4, 2021

Orange cap: Shikhar Dhawan (Delhi Capitals)
 

Name Matches Runs Fours Sixes 50s 100s Best
Shikhar Dhawan 8 380 43 8 3 0 92
KL Rahul 7 331 27 16 4 0 91 not out
Faf du Plessis 7 320 29 13 4 0 95 not out
Prithvi Shaw 8 308 37 12 3 0 82
Sanju Samson 7 277 26 11 1 0 119

Top five bowlers in IPL 2021 as of May 4, 2021

Purple cap: Harshal Patel (RCB)

Name Matches Overs Economy Runs Wickets Best
Harshal Patel 7 28 9.17 257 17 5 for 27
Avesh Khan 8 30 7.7 231 14 3 for 32
Chris Morris 7 26 8.61 224 14 4 for 23
Rahul Chahar 7 28 7.21 202 11 4 for 27
Rashid Khan 7 28 6.14 172 10 3 for 36
 

First Published: Tue, May 04 2021. 13:15 IST

