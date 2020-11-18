Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha players to start training for domestic season

-
After around eight months of COVID-19 enforced break, the Vidarbha Ranji Trophy probables will starting training once again, starting this week.
India's domestic season is likely to start with National T20 Championship for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in January and the two-time Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup champions
VCA President Anand Jaiswal told PTI on Wednesday that the training would resume either on Thursday (November 19) or Friday (November 20) at the Civil Lines ground once all the RT-PCR tests are completed.
"We have got the necessary permissions from the local municipal authorities (Nagpur Municipal Corporation) and hence we are starting training," added Jaiswal.
According to the VCA chief, the nets will take place at the indoor academy while fielding sessions will be conducted in small batches.
Jaiswal also clarified that only senior men and women's team will be training as the association doesn't want to risk the health safety as far as junior players are concerned.
"There will be various coaches to oversee the practice and each team has been given different slots to ensure that there is no overlapping. And overall the training will be overseen by (former India pacer) Prashant Vaidya," he informed.
He also said that the VCA ground in Jamtha on the outskirts of the city won't be used as of now.
Led by elegant left handed batsman Faiz Fazal, Vidarbha, is one of the few domestic teams, that has won the coveted Ranji Trophy and Irani Trophy back to back.
The BCCI had already issued a detailed Standard Operating Procedure for the state associations regarding training.
Nagpur currently has around 3,094 active COVID19 cases.
