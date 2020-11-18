Fantasy sports platform My11Circle to be Lanka Premier League title sponsor

-
Indian fantasy sports platform, My11Circle, will be the title sponsor of Lanka Premier League (LPL) which begins on November 26.
The three-week tournament will feature five teams -- Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna -- and will play 23 matches in the T20 format in Hambantota, ending on December 16.
My11Circle is promoted by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.
"We welcome My11Circle on board as title sponsor for the Lanka Premier League 2020. Their willingness to become the title sponsor of the league is a great testament to the brand LPL," Ravin Wickramaratne, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Vice-President and LPL Tournament Director, told the media.
LPL COO Mr. Sanjay Raina added: "With our association with My11Circle - the first fantasy sports platform that allows a player to make a team and play directly with legendary cricketers, we will be able to take the league to millions of fans both on and off the platform. We are delighted to welcome My11Circle as title sponsor of Lanka Premier League."
LPL's deal with My11Circle reflects the growing trend of fantasy sports platforms moving into cricket sponsorship.
The 2020 Indian Premier League too had a fantasy league platform as its title sponsor, with Dream11 taking over from Vivo after the latter pulled out. On Tuesday, BCCI confirmed that Mobile Premier League would be the official kit sponsors of the Indian cricket team.
