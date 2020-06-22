Rajinder Goel, highest wicket-taker in Ranji, dies; condolences pour in

Legendary first-class spinner Rajinder Goel died on Sunday owing to age-related illnesses. He was 77 and is survived by his wife and son Nitin Goel, who has also played first-class cricket and is a domestic match-referee.



"It is a huge loss for the game of cricket and personally for me. He was one of the best, if not the best left-arm spinner that this country has ever seen. His contribution to the game post retirement was massive," former president Ranbir Singh Mahendra said, expressing his grief.

Rajinder Goel domestic cricket record With 637 wickets, Goel who played his last game in the 1984-85 season, remains the leading wicket-taker of India's premier domestic first-class competition.

Overall, the left-arm spinner, who was unlucky to have played in the era of Bishan Singh Bedi, had 750 first-class wickets from 157 games with an average of 18.58 in a career spanning 27 years.

He played first-class cricket till the age of 44 and represented Patiala, Delhi, Southern Punjab and Haryana. The veteran spinner bagged 59 five-wicket hauls and 18 ten-wicket hauls.

It was Bedi who presented him the BCCI's CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017. He has been one of the four non-Test players to get the BCCI’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Goel as a player failed to win the Ranji Trophy, but he was the chairman of the Haryana selection committee in 1991 when a Kapil Dev-led side shocked Bombay (now Mumbai) at the Wankhede Stadium.

Condolences

Rest in peace Rajinder Goel Sir. My thoughts and prayers with the family. God bless your soul pic.twitter.com/qH7ZCIFsIC — (@SDhawan25) June 21, 2020

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri Rajinder Goel, the highest wicket-taker in the history of My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/6wIOfolnJc — (@VVSLaxman281) June 21, 2020

The highest wicket taker in Ranji trophy cricket #RajinderGoel passes away, all I heard growing up was “what a fine left arm spinner Rajinder Goel was” I haven’t seen you bowl sir, but you have left a legacy that will last forever. #RipRajindergoel — Ashwin (During Covid 19) (@ashwinravi99) June 22, 2020

Man with the most Ranji Trophy wickets & a domestic stalwart Rajinder Goel is no more. Picked 750 First-Class wickets yet never played for India. A dacoit wrote to him congratulating him on picking 600 Ranji Trophy wickets. Goel ji was happy & even replied to him #RIP sir pic.twitter.com/m3cXcBIX8F — (@MohammadKaif) June 21, 2020

Very sad news Rajinder Goel ji is no more #RipRajindergoel ji — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 21, 2020

RIP #RajinderGoel ji. Master of his craft. Killer line & length in our terrain. Humility personified. Condolences to the entire family pic.twitter.com/C3YJNPob1e — (@RaviShastriOfc) June 21, 2020

Saddened to hear about the passing away of Rajinder Goel ji! He was a stalwart of Indian Domestic Cricket picking up more than 600 wickets in the Ranji Trophy.

May his soul Rest in Peace and my heartfelt condolences to his near and dear ones. pic.twitter.com/hqDoSsoL5y — (@sachin_rt) June 22, 2020

Deeply saddened at the passing away of Rajinder Goel. One of the strong pillars of our domestic cricket. Served the game meritoriously despite an India call. My condolences to his family. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 22, 2020

