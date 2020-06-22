Rajinder Goel, highest wicket-taker in Ranji, dies; condolences pour in

-
Legendary first-class spinner Rajinder Goel died on Sunday owing to age-related illnesses. He was 77 and is survived by his wife and son Nitin Goel, who has also played first-class cricket and is a domestic match-referee.
"It is a huge loss for the game of cricket and personally for me. He was one of the best, if not the best left-arm spinner that this country has ever seen. His contribution to the game post retirement was massive," former BCCI president Ranbir Singh Mahendra said, expressing his grief.
Cricket community lost a giant of domestic cricket: BCCI president Ganguly
President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly condoled the demise of Rajinder Goel, saying that the cricketer's staggering record in domestic cricket tells everything about his craft.
"The Indian cricketing community has lost a giant of domestic cricket today. His staggering record tells you about his craft and the control he had over it. To have a career that lasts more than 25 years and still be able to perform consistently speaks about his dedication and commitment towards the game," Ganguly said in an official media release of the BCCI.
"To be able to pick 750 wickets needs years and years of hard work and I salute his efforts. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family," he added.
Shikhar Dhawan
India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Monday paid his tributes to the former first-class cricketer Rajinder Goel, who passed away at the age of 77.
"Rest in peace Rajinder Goel Sir. My thoughts and prayers with the family. God bless your soul," Dhawan tweeted.
VVS Laxman
Former India batsman VVS Laxman expressed grief over the death of Goel and shared his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.
"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri Rajinder Goel, the highest wicket-taker in the history of Ranji Trophy. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," Laxman tweeted.
R Ashwin
Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday condoled the demise of domestic cricket stalwart Rajinder Goel and said the player has left a legacy that will last forever.
"The highest wicket-taker in Ranji Trophy cricket Rajinder Goel passes away, all I heard growing up was "what a fine left-arm spinner Rajinder Goel was" I have not seen you bowl sir, but you have left a legacy that will last forever. RIP Rajinder Goel," Ashwin tweeted.
Mohammed Kaif
"Man with the most Ranji Trophy wickets & a domestic stalwart Rajinder Goel is no more. Picked 750 First-Class wickets yet never played for India. A dacoit wrote to him congratulating him on picking 600 Ranji Trophy wickets. Goel ji was happy & even replied to him #RIP sir," Kaif tweeted.
Harbhajan Singh
Ravi Shastri
Sachin Tendulkar
Anil Kumble
