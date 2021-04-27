JUST IN
IPL 2021 LIVE, RCB vs DC: Both the teams eyes top spot on points table

The live toss for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL match will take place at 7:00 pm IST today. Check RCB vs DC live playing 11 and toss updates here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals, IPL 2021
Rishabh Pant. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
In Match 22 of Indian Premier League 2021, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will have to be at its best to beat a formidable Delhi Capitals at Narendra Modi Stadium, popularly known as Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad today. Both teams have eight points from five matches and a win will push one of them to top of the IPL 2021 points table.
 
RCB vs DC playing 11
 
Both the teams will have to make changes in their playing 11s after some key players pulled out of IPL 2021 due to rising Covid-19 cases in India.
 
RCB vs DC LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
 
RCB vs DC Live streaming and telecast details
 
The RCB vs DC match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming of KKR vs RCB match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
 
