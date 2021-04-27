- Maharashtra may get supply of Covishield only after May 20, says Tope
IPL 2021 LIVE, RCB vs DC: Both the teams eyes top spot on points table
The live toss for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL match will take place at 7:00 pm IST today. Check RCB vs DC live playing 11 and toss updates here
IPL 2021 | Royal Challengers Bangalore | Delhi Capitals
Rishabh Pant. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
RCB vs DC playing 11
Both the teams will have to make changes in their playing 11s after some key players pulled out of IPL 2021 due to rising Covid-19 cases in India.
RCB vs DC LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant will take place at 7 pm IST.
The RCB vs DC match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming of KKR vs RCB match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
