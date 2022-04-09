RCB vs MI Live Score IPL 2022: Will Mumbai finally win its first game?

LIVE RCB vs MI Score and Updates: The have not got going so far and have lost all three of thier games this season and now they take on the who now also have the services of Glenn Maxwell, apart from having won two out of their three games.

The RCB vs MI match in the IPL 2022 would take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, Maharashtra.

IPL 2022 vs Toss: RCB win toss, opt to bowl first

As was expected, skipper won the toss against Mumbai Indians’ at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and decided to bowl first.

RCB vs MI Changes in the Playing 11



Glenn Maxwell is back for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and he has straightaway fit into the place of Sherfane Rutherford. As for Mumbai, Daniel Sams makes way for Ramandeep Singh while Tyamal Mills is also not part of the Playing 11 and Jaydev Unadkat has been brought in, meaning that Mumbai are going with only two foreign players

RCB Playing 11

Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

MI Playing 11

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi

