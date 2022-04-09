CSK vs SRH Live Score IPL 2022: Chennai and Hyderabad fight for first win
CSK vs SRH Live Score and Updates: Catch all the action from the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2022 match number 17 from the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai here
SRH captain Kane Williamson practicing sweep shot in nets ahead of match against LSG. Photo:@SunRisers
CSK vs SRH LIVE Score and Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad, who lost their first match by a huge margin, came close to winning in their second match against the Lucknow Super Giants,m but in the end, it proved futile and resulted in yet another loss. Now, they will be up against Chennai Super Kings, who themselves, haven’t had much luck and have lost all three of their games this season. It is going to be a fight between the two lowest-ranked teams in the points table and at least one of them is going to get some points on the Points Table.
IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Toss Timing
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 03:30 pm IST and 1000 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Chennai skipper Ravindra Jadeja and Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the PBKS vs GT toss in today’s match would take place at 03:00 pm IST and 0930 hrs GMT.
ALSO READ: CSK vs SRH: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium
CSK vs SRH: Expected Changes in the Playing 11
Sunrisers Hyderabad could really afford to make wholesome changes in their Playing 11 and they could play Marco Jansen in place of Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal in place of Abdul Samad, and R Samarth in place of Abhishek Sharma and Kartik Tyagi in place of Umran Malik.
On the other end, Chennai could also make some changes in their Playing 11 and bring Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Maheesh Theekshana into the Playing 11 in place of Mukesh Chaudhary and Dwayne Bravo respectively.
ALSO READ: CSK vs SRH: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 17
CSK Predicted Playing 11
Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Jordan, Mukesh Choudhary
SRH Predicted Playing 11
Abhishek Sharma/ R Samarth, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad/ Shreyas Gopal, Romario Shepherd/ Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik/ Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan
Catch all the Live Updates and Scores from the CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 Match right here
