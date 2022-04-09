RCB vs MI: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of MCA Stadium, Pune

-
The Mumbai Indians have not got going so far and have lost all three of thier games this season and now they take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore who now also have the services of Glenn Maxwell, apart from having won two out of their three games.
The RCB vs MI match in the IPL 2022 would take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, Maharashtra.
RCB vs MI Pitch Report
The pitch at the MCA Stadium in Pune saw Rajasthan Royals score more than 200 runs. However, later on, it also saw Gujarat Titans defend a modest total of 171 at the very same venue. Another low scoring match involving Mumbai and Kolkata could have gone down to the wire if it were not for the Pat Cummins’ onslaught.
Thus the pitch at Pune is a gem of a wicket and offers the spectators the best possible chance at competitive cricket
RCB vs MI MCA Stadium, Pune Weather Report
The humidity in Pune is going to be very less than what is being experienced in Mumbai and hence it will increase from 43% at 07 pm to only 60% by 11 pm IST. Thus the dew will also be very less compared to Mumbai and a good battle between ball and bat is expected. However, the captain winning the toss would still look to bowl first.
RCB vs MI Live Streaming
The RCB vs MI match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the MCA Stadium, Pune. This match between Bengaluru and Pune can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
When and Where would RCB vs MI IPL 2022 Match take place?
The match between RCB and MI would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on April 09, 2022, at the MCA Stadium in Pune, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's Indian Premier League.
Where can people watch the IPL 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live and Exclusive?
People can watch Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between RCB and MI can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.
