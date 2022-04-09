RCB vs MI: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 18

IPL 2022 vs Toss Timing

vs today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Bangalore skipper and Mumbai captain would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the RCB vs MI toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.

Here's how the Playing 11 of RCB and MI would look like

will be back for the and he would straightaway fit into the place of Sherfane Rutherford. RCB can also play Suyash Prabhudessai in place of Anuj Rawat.

As for Mumbai, Danie Sams who was smoked by Pat Cummins in their last match would surely make way for either Fabian Allen or Riley Meredith in the Playing 11

RCB Predicted Playing 11

(c), Anuj Rawat/Suyash Prabhudessai , Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), David Willey, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

MI Predicted Playing 11

(c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen/Riley Meredith, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat/Basil Thampi

RCB IPL 2022 Squad

Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Glenn Maxwell, Siddarth Kaul, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Jason Behrendorff, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Aneeshwar Gautam

MI IPL 2022 Squad

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Jaydev Unadkat, Fabian Allen, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Tim David, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan