RCB vs MI: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 18

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2022 RR vs RCB: Toss timing, predicted playing 11 details of match 13
IPL 2022 RCB vs KKR: Toss timing and Playing 11 prediction
IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG: Toss Timing, predicted Playing 11 details of Match 12
IPL 2022 KKR vs MI: Toss timing, Predicted Playing 11 details of Match 14
LSG vs DC: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 15
-
IPL 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Toss Timing
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis and Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the RCB vs MI toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
Here's how the Playing 11 of RCB and MI would look like
Glenn Maxwell will be back for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and he would straightaway fit into the place of Sherfane Rutherford. RCB can also play Suyash Prabhudessai in place of Anuj Rawat.
As for Mumbai, Danie Sams who was smoked by Pat Cummins in their last match would surely make way for either Fabian Allen or Riley Meredith in the Playing 11
RCB Predicted Playing 11
Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat/Suyash Prabhudessai , Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), David Willey, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
MI Predicted Playing 11
Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen/Riley Meredith, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat/Basil Thampi
RCB IPL 2022 Squad
Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Glenn Maxwell, Siddarth Kaul, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Jason Behrendorff, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Aneeshwar Gautam
MI IPL 2022 Squad
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Jaydev Unadkat, Fabian Allen, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Tim David, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor