Rijiju flags off 917 km rafting expedition 'Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyaan'

Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister on Wednesday flagged off the 917 km long " Aamantran Abhiyaan", a expedition and public outreach programme in and

Rijiju in a tweet said: "The biggest river of our country, the mighty Brahmaputra, is known as Siang in It enters our motherland India near Gelling. Joined ' Aamantran Abhiyaan' at Tuting organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, & NDRF."

The Union Minister launched the month long expedition, organised by the Board under the Union Jal Shakti Ministry and supported by the and governments and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), from the Mayum hanging bridge in Gelling under Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The "Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyaan" was undertaken as part of the public outreach, encouraging the youths and students and also to popularise the concept of "living with the river".

The expedition was embarked on by a team comprising members of the NDRF, officers of the Brahmaputra Board and scientists with the help of the tourism departments of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

"A collective data collection and sampling exercise would also be done on river water quality, sediments, erosion and fish habitat along the entire 917 km route, in collaboration with various reputed institutes," an official of the Guwahati based Brahmaputra Board said.

The rafting expedition would be done both in Arunachal Pradesh and in Assam's Dhemaji district from Pasighat and would terminate in Mankachar district near the India-Bangladesh border on January 21.

The mighty Brahmaputra, one of the longest rivers in the world, flows from Tibet into Arunachal Pradesh, down to Assam and eventually Bangladesh.

