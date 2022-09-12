Road Safety World Series 2022, NZL vs RSAL: Live streaming, where to watch?

Legends will play their first-ever match for the World Series on Monday at 7.30 pm against Legends. Ross Taylor's men will face Jonty Rhodes's team to start their campaign.

Last year, Legends played exceptionally good and made it to the semi-final. However, eight wickets defeat against Sri Lanka Legends shattered their hopes for the trophy. Rhodes's team will try their best to lift the trophy this year.

World Series 2022, Legends vs Legends: Live streaming

Unlike most events, Star Sports Network will not telecast the World Series 2022 matches live on Star sports channels or other Hotstar. As the broadcasting rights are owned by Viacom 18, you can enjoy these matches on the Voot app for online streaming and two different channels: Rishtey Cineplex and Colors Kannada Cinema.



Road Safety World Series 2022, Legends vs South Africa Legends: New Zealand Legends Playing XI

Anton Devcich, Neil Broom, (captain), Dean Brownlie, Gareth Hopkins (WK), Scott Styris, Craig McMillan, Jacob Oram, Hamish Bennett, Kyle Mills, Shane Bon

Road Safety World Series 2022, New Zealand Legends vs South Africa Legends: South Africa Legends Playing XI

Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk (WK), Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Henry Davids, (captain), Johan Botha, Johan van der Wath, Eddie Leie, Makhaya Ntini, Garnett Kruger

Road Safety World Series 2022, New Zealand Legends vs South Africa Legends: Weather and pitch report

The ground is favourable for batters in the second innings. The temperature is expected to be around 30 degrees celsius on the matchday with 82 per cent humidity and wind speed of 5 kilometres per hour. Besides, there are no chances of precipitation.

The surface of the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur is ideal for spinners and is close to stadiums in New Zealand. No seam bowlers will have an added advantage. Chasing is the best decision here, and batters must score anything above 145 to 160 in the first innings to defend the chase.

Road Safety World Series 2022, New Zealand Legends vs South Africa Legends: How important is the toss today?

Toss would be a key role in Green Park Stadium, Kanpur. While chasing is ideal, the batting team can pressurize the bowling team if they put good runs on the board.

Road Safety World Series 2022, New Zealand Legends vs South Africa Legends: Tournament till now

It would be the second match of South Africa's campaign. In the first match, India Legends defeated them by 61 runs. While looking strong on paper, South Africa has not proven their mettle.

India Legends stand at the top of the table, with Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends also winning their first match against Australia and Bangladesh, respectively. It would be interesting to see whether New Zealand starts their campaign with a win or a defeat.

(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)