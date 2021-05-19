Rohit Sharma tells bowlers to do what their minds think: Mohammed Shami

Pace bowler has praised Rohit Sharma's leadership saying that India's opening batsman and limited overs vice-captain gives freedom to bowlers.

"As a bowler, when I go to him for advice, he always gives positive answers. Rohit always pushes the bowlers to do what their mind tells them to, irrespective of how the batsman is playing or his strong points," Shami said on Wednesday.

"I think that is very important for the confidence of a fast bowler," he told India TV.

The 30-year-old pace bowler, who has recovered from a forearm fracture and played in the Indian Premier League for Punjab Kings, is part of the India squad for the tour of England where the Virat Kohli-led side will play six Test matches, starting with the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton on June 18.

Shami called Sharma different from Kohli who he says is aggressive.

"Rohit is a different character. He is a cool person, except when he comes to bat!" said Shami while adding that Kohli is as aggressive as fast bowlers.

"Fast bowlers are very aggressive, both old and new. But the one player who could probably emulate their aggression is our own captain! Sometimes, when a picture of Virat's celebration of a wicket goes viral on social media, I funnily ask him, "Was it my wicket or yours?" Shami said.

"He celebrates more than the bowlers! Sometimes he points out that you don't look too happy with the wicket, so I simply tell him, 'You did all the celebration for me!'.

"But it is important to have fun on the field. Virat shows aggression, obviously, but as a unit, he has led the team brilliantly so far. In addition, he is a very aggressive batsman too," he added.

