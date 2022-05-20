RR vs CSK: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Brabourne Stadium

Rajasthan Royals, the team that won its inaugural and only IPL trophy back in the first season of the league in 2008, would be looking forward to making it the second time in the same year that their champion skipper and Australian legend Shane Warne left for heavenly abode.

To do that, they could choose the simpler path of winning tonight against the and finishing the league round at number two in the points table. This way they would get a direct shot at the final by winning the qualifier against Gujarat Titans.

But if they lose tonight, not by a significant margin, then they could still finish at number three or four and play the eliminator, win it and then play the second qualifier, win it and then make it to the final. Losing will then not be a luxury that they could afford.

Hence a victory in this game must be the ultimate goal of the men in Pink and Blue when they face the at the Brabourne Stadium on May 20, 2022, at 07:30 pm IST.

RR vs CSK Pitch Report

The Pitch at the Cricket Club of India- Brabourne Stadium is one made-for-run fest as more than 200 have been chased there and quite easily too. For today’s match between Rajasthan and Chennai, the pitch is expected to be another bonanza offer to go greedy for runs as bowlers would find it very difficult to contain.

RR vs CSK Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report

The Stadiums in Mumbai are notorious for the amount of effect dew has on the outcome of the game. It is going to be extremely humid and a bit cloudy throughout the evening.

For today’s match between Rajasthan and Chennai, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 68-79%, while the temperature will hover between 30 to 29 Degrees Celcius.

RR vs CSK Live Streaming

The RR vs CSK match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. This match between Rajasthan and Chennai can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Network. To watch the game on the go, people can also tune into Mobile Application and website.

When and Where would RR vs CSK IPL 2022 Match take place?

The match between RR and CSK would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on May 20, 2022, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's .

Where can people watch the IPL 2022 vs Live and Exclusive?

People can watch Sanju Samson’s take on MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between RR and CSK can be Live Streamed on Application and Website.