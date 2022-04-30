RR vs MI: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium

The Rajasthan Royals, who have won their past three games, would be looking to continue the form as they face a listless who have not been able to win even a single game in this year’s IPL at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The Mumbai team will now be looking to avoid yet another loss otherwise they will equal the Rising Pune Super Giants’ record for most consecutive losses in a season.

RR vs MI Pitch Report

The Pitch at the DY Patil Stadium is one made for quality cricket as chasing even 160 has proved tough at this wicket. For today’s match between Rajasthan and Mumbai, the pitch will have something for the bowlers as it will offer some bounce for pacers and grip for the spinners. Being a night game, the spinners might face some difficulty gripping the ball as dew will make it wet.

RR vs MI Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report

For today’s match between Rajasthan and Mumbai, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 63-79%, while the temperature will hover between 32 to 30 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm.

The Weather in Navi Mumbai is slightly better than in Mumbai in terms of humidity and the amount of dew

RR vs MI Live Streaming

The RR vs MI match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. This match between Rajasthan and Mumbai can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Mobile Application and website.

When and Where would RR vs MI IPL 2022 Match take place?

The match between RR and MI would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on April 30, 2022, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's .

Where can people watch the IPL 2022 vs Live and Exclusive?

People can watch Sanju Samson’s take on Rohit Sharma’s in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between RR and MI can be Live Streamed on Application and Website.